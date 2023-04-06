Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Suns vs. Nuggets Showdown on April 6

There will only be five games in the NBA on Thursday, one of which will be a matchup between two of the top teams in the Western Conference when the Phoenix Suns host the Denver Nuggets. This will also be the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s highlight some players to consider for your lineups.

Captain’s Picks

Nikola Jokic ($17,400 CP): This game is going to be tricky. The Nuggets are locked into the top seed in the Western Conference, while the Suns have settled into the fourth seed. With neither team having anything left to play for, they could take a cautious approach with their starters. The Nuggets have officially listed Jokic (calf) as questionable after he made his return from a three-game absence Tuesday against the Rockets. He only logged 25 minutes in what ended up being a lopsided loss. Still, if he’s cleared for this game, his ability to at least approach a triple-double on a nightly basis makes him a top option for this spot.

Devin Booker ($14,700 CP): This will be the first game of a back-to-back set for the Suns, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if they rested some players. As long as Booker plays, he is a great option for this important position. He has been locked in as the playoffs approach, scoring at least 41.3 DKFP in eight of his last nine games.

UTIL Plays

Aaron Gordon ($7,400): Jokic isn’t the only notable player on the injury report for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray ($8,200, thumb) is also listed as questionable. He sprained his thumb Tuesday against the Rockets, so don’t be surprised if he does sit this game out. Gordon scored 51 DKFP against the Suns a week ago, and could be primed for an expanded scoring role based on the Nuggets’ injuries.

Michael Porter Jr. ($6,400): Porter is reliant on his scoring contributions to contribute in DFS, which makes him somewhat of a risky option. However, when he’s locked in, he can score with the best of them. The last two games, he went 18-for-37 from the field on his way to scoring a total of 52 points. He’s a great option for a utility spot, and if both Jokic and Murray sit out, Porter should even be in consideration for the Captain’s Pick.

Peyton Watson ($4,400): Watson was selected with the 30th pick in the 2022 Draft and has only found his way into 20 games this season. However, he has played more of late, logging at least 18 minutes in each of the last three games. He’s very athletic and an excellent shot blocker, which helped him score at least 20.3 DKFP in each of those three games. If Jokic sits, Watson could provide significant value. Even if he plays, Watson has likely earned enough minutes with his recent play to at least be worth considering in tournament play.

Fades

Chris Paul ($7,600): It would be very surprising to see Paul play both games of this back-to-back set for the Suns. They have intentions of making a deep run in the playoffs, and having Paul healthy to run the point will be key. If he does take the floor, he could also be looking at limited minutes. Combine that with Paul shooting just 43.6 percent from the field this season and he comes with significant risk.

THE OUTCOME

It would be a surprise if Murray plays in this game. Jokic might take the floor, but even if he does, not having Murray would be significant for the Nuggets. The Suns could play this game mostly straight up, before resting a few players on the road Friday in Los Angeles. Given that the Nuggets are just 19-20 on the road, and that the Suns are 27-12 at home, look for the home team to come away with a win.

Final Score: Suns 115, Nuggets 107

