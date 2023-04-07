Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for April 7

We have two days of games left before the end of the regular season. With playoff seedings set, many teams have no reason to play until completion, having already booked their trips to the Caribbean. This will be a big 11-game slate, consisting of many teams with mass depletion, having little to no cohesion. This silly season is grounds for treason! So to have success today will require diligence and thinking like a cartesian. That way you will successful navigate the minefields and not end up like Lehman.

No teams are playing the first game of a back-to-back. MIA, ORL, PHI and PHO played on Thursday. LeBron James ($10,200), Anthony Davis ($10.700), De’Aaron Fox ($8,300), Domantas Sabonis ($10,300), DeMar DeRozan ($8,400) and Zach LaVine ($8,200) are the notable player on the injury report. Keep abreast of all the injury news @dklive.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the PHI-ATL game with the highest total at 236. The ORL-BKN game has the lowest total at 217. There are five games with a spread of at least 9.5 points: ATL -10.5 vs. PHI, BKN -13 vs. ORL, DAL -11 vs. CHI, GS -9.5 vs. SAC and LAL -9.5 vs. PHO.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $200K Shootaround [$50K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Guard

Studs

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings ($10,500) – Curry averages 1.43 DKFP per night, and we know he can get super spicy on any given night. Over the last four games, he’s gone for 54.3, 34.3, 46 and 69 DKFP. The range is wide, and that can happen because most of his shot attempts come from the perimeter, but the ceiling is massive.

I like Curry out of the other top options on the slate because the Warriors are well incentivized to play and win the final two games. They are currently the sixth seed, but the Lakers and Pelicans are only one game behind. If the Warriors drop below the sixth seed, then they enter the play-in tournament. The Kings are not so motivated, as they are locked into the third seed, and they have already listed most of their key players as questionable.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls ($12,400) – Speaking of motivated, the Mavericks are a half game out of the play-in game. They need the Thunder to lose, but Dallas has to take care of their business first. The matchup tonight may be a little easier because the Bulls are locked into the 10th seed and have listed both DeRozan and LaVine as questionable.

I initially went with Kyrie Irving in this spot because he’s cheaper and has produced better than Doncic recently. Irving has been ruled out, though, so Doncic should see a massive usage rate in this one. We know the ceiling that Doncic can access, and I find it difficult to see Doncic and the Mavericks laying an egg at home Friday.

Other Options - Immanuel Quickley ($9,000), Trae Young ($8,900), Mikal Bridges ($8,700), CJ McCollum ($8,000), Kevin Porter Jr. ($7,900), Spencer Dinwiddie ($7,800), Jaden Ivey ($7,500), Jalen Green ($7,400), Tyus Jones ($7,100), Theo Maledon ($7,000), Klay Thompson ($7,000)

Value

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic at Brooklyn Nets ($4,100) – With the Magic out of the playoff picture, the focus has shifted towards Victor Wembanyama. As a result, Orlando sat all their starters on Thursday and could repeat the process again for Friday. Suggs started on Thursday but only played 24 minutes. He did garner a massive 32.5% usage rate, though, and finished the night with 37.8 DKFP. He’s too cheap for his role and usage. There’s also a chance that he gets closer to 30 minutes.

Other Options - Johnny Davis ($5,800), R.J. Hampton ($5,200)

Forward

Studs

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns ($10,200) – The Lakers listing James as questionable is akin to me telling me wife that I’m questionable for breakfast the next morning. I’m eating. End of story.

The Lakers have plenty of motivation, as they are one game back of the fifth and sixth seeds, which would get them out of the play-in tournament. James has gone for over 50 DKFP in each of the last three games, and a similar outcome should be produced Friday.

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans vs. New York Knicks ($10,000) – Like the Lakers, the Pelicans are one game behind the fifth and sixth seeds in the Western Conference, so motivation should be high. Since returning from injury, it took some time for Ingram to get fully acclimated, but he’s the bonafide alpha of this Pelicans squad now sans Zion Williamson. Over the last month, the usage rate has been 31%, and he’s gone for at least 40 DKFP in 12 straight, with four of those over 50 and two over 60.

Other Options - Pascal Siakam ($9,300), Scottie Barnes ($8,100), Bobby Portis ($7,800), Draymond Green ($7,100), Cameron Johnson ($6,600), Jabari Smith Jr. ($6,400), Obi Toppin ($6,200)

Value

Bol Bol, Orlando Magic at Brooklyn Nets ($3,600) – Bol was a sensation earlier in the season, but the playing time evaporated as the Magic got healthy. In addition, the weaknesses of Bol’s game didn’t allow him to be on the court if winning was a priority. Well, winning is no longer a priority in Orlando, as the team is shutting down all their starters as they try and increase their odds of landing Wembanyama. On Thursday, Bol got the start, played 30 minutes and put up 31 DKFP. A similar workload should be expected Friday.

Other Options - Chuma Okeke ($3,000)

Center

Studs

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns ($10,700) – Oh, these silly, silly Lakers. Davis is officially listed as questionable, but he has played in the last 10 games. To be fair, it is AD, and he has been dealing with a foot issue. Did I mention that it’s AD and a bad sneeze could be detrimental? I kid, I kid.

As mentioned in the LeBron section, the Lakers have plenty of motivation to go full throttle these last two games. Davis has gone for 42.3, 56.5, 56.8, 65.3 and 63.8 DKFP in the last five games, and he should dominate at both ends of the court as long as he stays healthy.

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics ($9,300) – Siakam had a lull in production a month or so ago. Was it due to fatigue? Possibly, as Nick Nurse plays him over 35 minutes a game. Over the last three games, though, the Siakam we have come to know and love has popped his game out like a prairie dog sticking its head out from one of many holes. He’s gone for 52.8, 54 and 60.3 DKFP. The Raptors are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference, but have a chance to improve to eighth.

Other Options - Alperen Sengun ($7,700), Jonas Valanciunas ($7,500), Nic Claxton ($7,200), Jakob Poeltl ($6,800), Daniel Gafford ($6,500), Nick Richards ($6,100)

Value

Goga Bitadze, Orlando Magic at Brooklyn Nets ($3,300) – The Magic will likely be without Wendell Carter Jr. and Moritz Wagner, so Bitadze should see as many minutes as he can handle. He’s played 21, 16, 18, 22 and 13 minutes over the last five games and gone for at least 20 DKFP in four of those contests with a high of 30.5. He averages 1.06 DKFP per minute.

Other Options - Paul Reed ($5,000), Onyeka Okongwu ($4,900), Chimezi Metu ($3,000)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $200K Shootaround [$50K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.