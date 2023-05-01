UFC PPV Event Pack Rebate Terms & Conditions

UFC PPV Event Pack Rebate Terms and Conditions

This rebate is exclusively for first time purchasers of a UFC Pay-Per-View Packs Event Pack ($34.99) in 2023. The first time a customer purchases a Pay-Per-View Pack between Tuesday at 6PM ET 5/2/23 through Friday 10 AM ET on 5/5/23, DraftKings will credit the customer’s account with a rebate of the full amount of the pack purchased of $34.99 DK Dollars for a Pay-Per-View Pack. Limit 1 rebate per customer, while supplies last. Rebates credits are processed within 7 business days. DK Dollars are site credits that have no cash value and are only valid for use on DraftKings. DK Dollars do not expire and must be played-through 1x prior to withdrawal of winnings.

FAQ’s

Q: How long after I make my purchase will I receive my rebate?

A: After purchase at regular pack price you will receive your rebate within 7 business days.

Q: How do I use my UFC event packs?

A: Learn more here