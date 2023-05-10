Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for May 10

We have two potential elimination games scheduled for Wednesday. Things get underway with the Heat vs. the Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the series headed back to New York with the Knicks in a 1-3 deficit. The defending champs also have their backs against the wall, with the Warriors currently down 1-3 vs. the Lakers.

Let’s dive into some of my favorite DFS options to consider for each position.

Guard

Studs

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers ($10,000) – Curry and the Warriors are on the brink of elimination after losing Game 4, but they’re at least headed back to the friendly confines of the Chase Center for Game 5. The Warriors were an elite home team during the regular season, and Curry increased his 3-point percentage from 40.6% on the road to 45.3% at home.

Curry is coming off a huge fantasy performance in Game 4, finishing with 75.5 DKFP thanks to a 31-point triple-double. As crazy as it sounds, he has the upside for an even better outing on Wednesday. Curry wasn’t particularly efficient in his last game, shooting just 12-30 from the field and 3-14 from 3-point range. He’s probably due for some regression in the peripheral categories, but he can make up for it with a better shooting performance in Game 5. He should be locked into 40+ minutes in a must-win contest, making him my favorite pay-up option on the slate.

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers ($6,900) – As good as Curry is, he’s going to need a little help from his friends if the Warriors are going to live to fight another day. Thompson remains the most likely candidate. He has not played well over the past two games, but he scored at least 37.75 DKFP in the two home games vs. the Lakers. He made 14 3-pointers in those contests, and Thompson is known for showing up in the biggest moments. The best game of his career was arguably Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals vs. the Thunder, where the Warriors were also facing a 1-3 series deficit.

Other Options – Jalen Brunson ($8,700), D’Angelo Russell ($6,200)

Value

Quentin Grimes, New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat ($4,400) – Immanuel Quickley is doubtful for the Knicks, which opens up plenty of additional playing time in the backcourt. Grimes was the biggest beneficiary in Game 4, finishing with 22.75 DKFP across 41.8 minutes. That represented a massive increase in playing time, with Grimes logging 25.9 minutes or less in each of the first three games of this series.

Grimes has struggled during the postseason, but he’s averaged 0.71 DKFP per minute for the year. If he sees another massive workload on Wednesday, he has the potential to be one of the better values on the slate.

Other Options – Austin Reaves ($5,700), Dennis Schroder ($4,100)

Forward

Studs

Julius Randle, New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat ($8,200) – Randle turned in a very forgettable performance in Game 4. In fact, forgettable is probably too generous. His performance will certainly be remembered by Knicks’ fans, particularly his awful body language and the fact that he seemingly quit down the stretch in a competitive game.

That said, Randle still stands out for fantasy purposes at $8,200. He’s played at least 37.6 minutes in three straight games, including 39.3 minutes in Game 4. Randle has averaged 1.28 DKFP per minute for the year, and he racked up 47.05 DKFP in 35.5 minutes per game during the regular season. He hasn’t been the same player during the postseason while battling injuries, but the ceiling is still there for a monster outing. Randle finished with 53.5 DKFP in the Knicks’ only win in this series, and they’ll need similar production to stave off elimination.

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors ($9,800) – LeBron has been quiet during the postseason, and he’s failed to return value in six straight games. He’s deferred more often to his teammates than he did earlier in his career, particularly in the team’s Game 3 win. He didn’t take a single field goal attempt in the first quarter, and his 19.9% usage rate was the fourth-lowest mark he’s ever posted in a postseason contest.

However, things were different in Game 4. James was as aggressive as he’s been all playoffs, finishing with a 31.0% usage rate across 43 minutes. He wasn’t very effective with his chances, shooting just 10-25 from the field, but he still finished with 48.75 DKFP. With some better shooting luck in Game 5, James could post his best postseason outing since scoring 63.0 DKFP vs. the Grizzlies in round one.

Other Options – Jimmy Butler ($9,700; questionable), Andrew Wiggins ($6,400)

Value

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers ($6,300) – For better or worse, the Warriors are stuck with Green for the time being. It has not been the prettiest ride, but he’s their best answer at center at the moment. He played 37.2 minutes in the Game 4 loss, finishing with 32.5 DKFP on eight points, 10 boards, and seven assists.

Green figures to see another sizable workload in Game 5, making him severely underpriced at $6,300. He’s averaged 0.98 DKFP per minute for the year, and he’s increased that figure to 1.06 over the past month. He just narrowly missed a double-double in his last outing and still managed to return value. Green could definitely reach that threshold in Game 5, and a triple-double remains possible.

Other Options – Lonnie Walker IV ($4,000), Gary Payton II ($3,800)

Center

Stud

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors ($10,600) – Davis has been absolutely dominant in this series, which is what made his disappearing act in the second half of Game 4 such a head-scratcher. He was fantastic in the first half, finishing with 19 points and six boards, and then he was basically invisible after halftime. He finished with just four field goal attempts over the final two quarters, resulting in a somewhat disappointing 50.75 DKFP for the game.

I wouldn’t expect a repeat in Game 5. Davis had at least 59.75 DKFP in two of his previous three games, despite playing just 33 minutes in one of them. He had 75.25 DKFP across nearly 44 minutes in Game 1, and he should be looking at a similar workload on Wednesday. He and Curry have the two highest ceilings on the slate, so pairing them together is a desirable strategy.

Other Options – Bam Adebayo ($7,600)

Value

Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat ($4,900) – After losing playing time to Isaiah Hartenstein in Games 2 and 3, Robinson re-established himself as the Knicks’ preferred center option in Game 4. Robinson racked up more than 33 minutes, while Hartenstein was limited to 14.9 minutes off the bench. Robinson was the only member of the squad with a positive Net Rating in that contest, while the team was outscored by nine points with Hartenstein on the floor.

With that in mind, expect Robinson to earn the lion’s share of the playing time once again in Game 5. He’s averaged 0.96 DKFP per minute for the year, so he can definitely pay off his minimal salary with another 30+ minutes.

Other Options – Kevon Looney ($4,800), Isaiah Hartenstein ($3,500)

