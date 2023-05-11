Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Suns vs. Nuggets Showdown on May 11

The Phoenix Suns will try to avoid elimination when they take on the Denver Nuggets at home in Game 6. This matchup is also the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s discuss some players to consider when building your lineups.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $300K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st] (DEN vs PHX)

Captain’s Picks

Nikola Jokic ($20,400 CP): Jokic had another dominant performance in Game 5, scoring 29 points to go along with 13 rebounds and 12 assists. He has now scored at least 72.8 DKFP in each of the last four games. With his scoring prowess and ability to contribute in multiple categories, he is the ideal option for this important position.

Devin Booker ($18,600 CP): The only problem with rolling with Jokic at the Captain’s spot is that his salary will do a number on your budget. For those looking to deploy a more well-balanced lineup, Booker is also a viable option here. Chris Paul (groin) is out again, which should leave Booker with the ball in his hands a ton. The previous two games in this series that were played in Phoenix, Booker scored 77 and 64 DKFP, respectively.

UTIL Plays

Michael Porter Jr. ($7,800): Porter was only needed for 28 minutes in Tuesday’s decisive win for the Nuggets. He still scored 36.5 DKFP, giving him at least 36 DKFP in each of the past three games. Not only did he provide valuable scoring contributions during that span, but he also hauled in a total of 30 rebounds. As far as the mid-tier options go, Porter has arguably the highest upside.

Landry Shamet ($4,200): There was no way that Shamet was going to go 5-for-8 from behind the arc again as he did in Game 4. However, he still played 23 minutes in Game 5, scoring 19.3 DKFP. The Suns need his 3-point shooting to provide outlets for Booker and Kevin Durant ($18,000 CP; $12,000), and Shamet will have the home crowd behind him, so he could be worth the risk at his salary.

Jock Landale ($3,600): Landale is another member of the Suns’ bench who has seen his playing time increase as the series has worn on. He logged 16 combined minutes in the first two games but has played at least 16 minutes in each of the last three games. That helped him to score at least 18.8 DKFP in two games, both of which were played in Phoenix.

Fades

Deandre Ayton ($7,200): Battling with Jokic over the course of a seven-game series is an unenviable task. It has taken a toll on Ayton, who is officially listed as questionable with a rib injury. Still, expect him to play with the Suns facing elimination. Even if he plays, he has struggled, scoring 23.3 DKFP or less in three of the five games.

THE OUTCOME

Two teams were facing elimination Wednesday and both won to stay alive. Now the Suns will try to do the same and they have a big advantage playing at home. They were 28-13 at home during the regular season, while the Nuggets were 19-22 on the road. This should be a close game, but look for the Suns to force a Game 7.

Final Score: Suns 120, Nuggets 116

