Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for May 12

On the brink of elimination, both the Knicks and Warriors took care of business at home. If Golden State loses tonight, is it the end of the dynasty like the falling of Rome? Will the Knicks be able to send the series back to New York to play in front of all the celebrities, even one Sean “Puffy” Combs? The outcomes are unknown, so do not overextend yourself by taking out a loan. Be prudent as if navigating around cones. Focus on the knowledge that is exposed and shone. Hopefully, your lineups are as sweet as pungent cologne.

Andrew Wiggins ($6,600) is the only notable player listed as questionable on the injury report. Keep abreast of all the injury news @dklive.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the NYK/MIA game with a 208.5 total and the home team Heat favored by 5.5 points. The GS/LAL game has a 221 total with the home team Lakers favored by 2.5 points.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Shootaround [$100K to 1st]

Guard

Studs

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks at Miami Heat ($9,000) – The flame on the Brunson burner is hot, high, orange and blue. He’s gone for 57.5 and 61.25 DKFP in the last two contests and played a whopping 45 and 48 minutes! Brunson has attempted at least 20 shots in each of the last three games, dished out seven, 11 and eight dimes while grabbing nine, four and six rebounds. The defensive stats aren’t voluminous, but the floor/ceiling combo seems pretty good at the price, especially if he’s going to play the entire game. With this being an elimination game, I see no reason why Thibodeau wouldn’t run him out there for as long as he can.

Other Options - Stephen Curry ($10,200), RJ Barrett ($6,500)

Value

Lonnie Walker IV, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors ($3,700) – What a stretch it’s been for Walker. He didn’t play in Game 1, then received 12 minutes in the Game 2 blowout. Since then, he’s received 24, 27 and 28 minutes, and they have been significant minutes. While he only put up 9.5 DKFP in the last game, he played 28 minutes and dished out four assists. In the other two games, he went over 20 DKFP and scored 15 and 12 points. Walker is not just sitting in the corner to spot up. He is handling the ball and navigating pick-and-roll action. There is volatility since the shooting efficiency can be off, but there’s upside here as well.

Other Options - Moses Moody ($3,100), Dennis Schroder ($4,200), Gary Payton II ($4,300), Max Strus ($4,900), Kyle Lowry ($5,200), Austin Reaves ($5,800)

Forward

Studs

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks ($9,700) – Butler is the Alpha and Omega of this Heat team. At times, he can be a little too unselfish, but I’d expect him to be the Jimmy that we all know and love at home with the chance to move onto the next round. The beautiful thing about Jimmy’s game is that he contributes in every statistical category, so the floor is high. When he’s aggressive on offense, that’s when he accesses ceiling games. He can score 50 points if he has to or come close to triple-doubling. He’s played 43 and 42 minutes in the last two games and gone for over 50 DKFP in both. Six games ago, he put up 73.25 DKFP.

Other Options - Draymond Green ($6,700), Andrew Wiggins ($6,600), RJ Barrett ($6,500)

Value

Max Strus, Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks ($4,900) – The Strus Goose can get loose on any given night. He can also score in the teens for DKFP. Such is the life of a hucker and chucker from downtown. Because Strus doesn’t contribute much outside of points, there is volatility in his production but he will play 26 to 30 minutes a night and has attempted 10 shots from downtown in each of the last three games. Strus has scored double digits in each of the last four games and has 30 point upside if he gets scorching hot.

Other Options - Lonnie Walker IV ($3,700), Gary Payton II ($4,300), Max Strus ($4,900)

Center

Studs

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors ($10,300) – Davis got banged up at the end of Game 5, but he is not in the concussion protocol and is probable for tonight. Davis put up 37.25 DKFP last game and went for 31.75 DKFP in Game 2. In the other three contests, he produced 50.75, 59.75 and 75.25 DKFP. Now, Golden State has done an excellent job of bringing Davis out onto the perimeter by forcing him to defend pick-and-roll action. That has limited his blocks and rebounds, so a ceiling game is likely out of the question. That said, he’s such an offensive force and I’d expect some adjustments from the Lakers so that a 30-DKFP performance is unlikely.

Other Options - Bam Adebayo ($7,600), Draymond Green ($6,700)

Value

Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers ($4,700) – There aren’t many good cheap options at center tonight. Even Looney isn’t great because the price is high for the expected playing time. After playing 29 minutes in Game 1, he’s received 12, 16, 11 and 20 since. He has been dealing with an illness, so it’s possible that he gets over 20 minutes in this one. That’s what I’m banking on. Looney does such good work on the boards that he can have a ceiling game just from that. In Game 1, he grabbed 23 rebounds and ended with 47.25 DKFP.

