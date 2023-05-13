Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for May 13

Saturday night features a solid six-game MLB main slate for fantasy baseball on DraftKings, getting underway at 7:05 p.m. ET. The first three games on the slate are interleague matchups, followed by three games from the National League. Two of those contests are NL West divisional matchups and the other features the Philadelphia Phillies visiting the hitters’ haven of Coors Field to face the Colorado Rockies.

PITCHER

Stud

Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants ($10,500) – Gallen has been outstanding since a little bit of a stagger out of the blocks to start the season. Over his six most recent starts, he has gone 5-0 with a 0.92 ERA, 0.76 FIP and 54 strikeouts in 39 innings for a strikeout rate of 12.46 K/9. He has averaged 30.9 DKFP over that six-start stretch and has over 30 DKFP in four of those contests.

On Monday in his most recent start, Gallen matches his season-high with seven innings while striking out seven and posting 28.2 DKFP against the Miami Marlins. He should be able to keep rolling since he gets a good matchup on Saturday at home against the Giants. Gallen has held opponents to a .149 average at Chase Field while posting a 13.5 K/9 rate. San Francisco ranks in the middle of the pack in most offensive categories, but they are second in K%, so Gallen’s strikeout potential gets an added boost, making him the clear pay-up play on Saturday’s slate.

Other Options – Dylan Cease ($8,800), Tyler Wells ($8,100)

Value

Adrian Houser, Milwaukee Brewers vs. Kansas City Royals ($6,600) – Houser is the best cheap starting pitcher mostly due to his matchup against the Royals, who are hitting just .237 as a team and have a .302 team wOBA, both of which rank them in the bottom third of the league. Kansas City scored just one run in the first game of the series and fell to just 12-28 on the season. Houser should have a good shot at a win as he goes head-to-head with former Brewer Zack Greinke ($5,500).

It will only be Houser’s second start of the season after being sidelined with a strained groin until last Sunday. He struck out five in 4 2⁄ 3 innings in a no-decision against the Giants. He finished with 11.7 DKFP in that matchup, throwing 87 pitches and falling one out short of qualifying for a win. Although he struggled a bit last year, in 2021 Houser went 10-6 with a 3.22 ERA, 4.33 FIP and 6.64 K/9. He’ll hope to return to that form after knocking the rust off last week. The matchup is in his favor and he’s a very affordable play who should be poised for some good innings and a potential win. He doesn’t pile up strikeouts at an elite rate, but he’s still solid enough to be a good value play Saturday.

Other Option – Joe Musgrove ($7,800), Roansy Contreras ($7,000)

INFIELD

Stud

Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies ($5,200) – Turner extended his hitting streak to 11 games on Friday night, going 1-for-4 with a double. During his streak, he’s hitting .255 with four doubles and a pair of home runs, boosting him to a .330 wOBA. He and the Phillies won their first game in Denver, 6-3, and they’ll be in a good spot at Coors Field against Ryan Feltner ($6,300) as highlighted below in stacks. Turner always brings a high ceiling, especially when playing at elevation like this, and he remains relatively affordable since he hasn’t caught fire yet this season.

Stud

Manny Machado, San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers ($5,000) – Machado went 0-for-4 with a pair of double plays in the first game of the Friars’ weekend set in Los Angeles, but he should be in a bounce-back spot in a favorable matchup against lefty Julio Urías ($10,000), who hasn’t been sharp this season. Machado has hit him well in the past, going 9-for-25 (.360) with four home runs in their past matchups. After a slow start, he has started to turn things around, going 16-for-54 (.296) with four doubles, four home runs and a .396 wOBA over his past 13 games.

Other Options – Freddie Freeman ($5,000), Ketel Marte ($4,900), Christian Walker ($4,700)

Value

Ezequiel Tovar, Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies ($2,900) – Tovar moved up to the second spot in the batting order the last time the Rockies faced a lefty, and he’ll be a great value option if he’s in that premium spot against Ranger Suárez ($7,400) on Saturday night. Tovar’s overall numbers are still not that impressive, but the Rockies seem ready to let the 21-year-old prospect learn on the job. He has been much better lately, going 14-for-50 (.280) over his 14 most recent games with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and a stolen base. Over that span, he has a very solid .359 wOBA and 111 wRC+. Like many Rockies, his numbers are dramatically better at home, where he is hitting .271 on the season with a .329 wOBA. Getting him for under $3K is a great way to save salary at SS to spend up in other spots.

Value

Brice Turang, Milwaukee Brewers vs. Kansas City Royals ($2,600) – Turang is another young player getting plenty of chances to produce. The lefty has come off the bench in each of the past two games but will likely return to the lineup against Greinke. Turang went 0-for-4 in his most recent start on Tuesday, but prior to that, he had a nice six-game mini-hitting streak during which he went 8-for-19 (.421) with a double and two stolen bases. The 23-year-old has two homers and five stolen bases in his 35 games this season and has raised his average to .240. He should be in a good matchup to keep things rolling and makes a good affordable option at 2B.

Other Options – Andrew Vaughn ($3,600), Maikel Garcia ($3,000), Miguel Vargas ($2,600)

OUTFIELD

Stud

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies ($5,700) – Harper has returned from Tommy John surgery swinging a hot stick. In his eight games, he already has four multi-hit games and has gone 11-for-32 (.344) with two doubles, a home run and a stolen base. Since returning, he has produced a solid 10.1 DKFP per game and posted 19 DKFP on Friday in the first game of this series. Harper is locked into the third spot in the Phillies' order as their DH and should continue to pile up production in this favorable matchup highlighted below in stacks.

Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles vs. Pittsburgh Pirates ($5,000) – Mullins had a memorable Friday night to open this series, going 4-for-5 and hitting for the cycle on his way to 36 DKFP. He should be in a good spot to continue that success against Pirates SP Roansy Contreras ($7,000), who has let lefties hit .311 against him this season with a .343 wOBA. Mullins was heating up even before Friday’s big game and has now hit safely in seven straight starts. In those seven games, he went 11-for-32 (.343) with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and a stolen base to help him average 13.6 DKFP per game over that stretch. Playing him against Contreras on Saturday isn’t just chasing last night’s big performance, it’s hopping on board Mullins’ recent trend in the right direction. His blend of power and speed give him a very high ceiling as Baltimore’s leadoff man.

Other Options – Yordan Alvarez ($6,100), Christian Yelich ($4,600)

Value

Luis Robert Jr. ($4,500), Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros – Robert is in one of my favorite matchups to attack (see below in stacks), and he comes in hot after going 15-for-37 (.405) over his past 11 games with four doubles, four homers and an eye-popping .547 wOBA. Robert has hit safely in 10 of those 11 games and has a 50% hard-hit rate over that span, per Statcast. La Pantera hasn’t been tearing it up on the basepaths, but he has also been staying healthy, which has been the biggest obstacle to him becoming a star.

Value

Dominic Fletcher, Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants ($2,300) – The latest in a parade of Dbacks outfield prospects to arrive in the Majors, Fletcher connected on his first home run in the Majors on Friday night and finished with 28 DKFP. That was part of his second straight three-hit performance, and he has gone 16-for-35 (.457) in his 11 games since being called up with three doubles, that home run and a .483 wOBA on a 41.9% hard-hit rate, per Statcast. Fletcher hit .323 in his 22 games in Triple-A with three homers and a .429 wOBA, and he has quickly adjusted to the Majors, offering great value at this salary.

Other Options – Brenton Doyle ($2,900), Corey Julks ($2,500)

STACKS

Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies – The Phillies have a great matchup against Feltner, who has gone 2-2 with a 5.08 ERA and 4.07 FIP over his seven starts this season. He has allowed lefties to hit .286 against him with a .355 wOBA, which is why Harper is where to start your Phillies stack for Coors. You can add in lefties Bryson Stott ($4,600), Kyle Schwarber ($5,100) and Brandon Marsh ($4,300) while mixing in righties like Turner and Nick Castellanos ($4,900) and Alec Bohm ($4,100).

Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros – The Astros normally aren’t a matchup to attack, but their rotation has been thinned by injuries, so they’ll have to give Brandon Bielak ($6,000) the start on Saturday. In his first start of the season last Sunday, he gave up 10 hits in 4 2⁄ 3 innings against the Mariners. He was fortunate to only allow two earned runs after allowing 12 baserunners. He had a 4.16 ERA and 5.60 FIP before being called up from Triple-A, so he will likely continue to get hit hard. Robert is where I’d start my White Sox stack since he’s so hot right now, and you can mix in solid values like Andrew Benintendi ($3,700), Andrew Vaughn ($3,600) and Gavin Sheets ($2,600) or pay up a little for Yoan Moncada ($4,800) or Tim Anderson ($5,100). Chicago should have plenty of traffic on the bases and a chance to put up plenty of runs.

