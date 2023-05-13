Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for May 14

After the Angels and Guardians lead off the MLB schedule with the first game on Sunday, there are nine games in the afternoon window on the main MLB fantasy baseball slate on DraftKings. The action gets underway at 1:35 p.m. ET when three games are scheduled to start. Within the hour, the rest of the nine games will get going as long as the weather cooperates. Just two of the games are divisional games while five are the conclusion of interleague series.

PITCHER

Stud

Logan Gilbert, Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers ($9,400) – After an inconsistent sophomore season, Gilbert has been very good in his first seven starts this season, although his 1-2 record doesn’t reflect it. He has worked at least six innings in five of his seven starts and compiled a 3.79 ERA and 2.70 FIP. His FIP is down over a full run from his 2021 breakout campaign. He is also posting his best K/9 rate of his career with 50 strikeouts in his 40 1⁄ 3 innings, giving him 11.16 K/9.

Even with just a single win, he has averaged 19.5 DKFP per start and is coming off one of his best outings of the season. He faced the Texas Rangers on Monday in his most recent start and struck out a season-high 10 on his way to a tough-luck loss and 28.6 DKFP. He will be in a much easier matchup in this start against the Tigers. Detroit ranks in the bottom five in the Majors in runs scored, home runs and wOBA. The Tigers also rank fifth in K%, so this should be a good spot for Gilbert to pitch another strong game and maybe even pick up a win in this matchup with Joey Wentz ($5,500), who is 1-3 with a 6.09 ERA and 5.53 FIP in seven starts.

Other Options – Zach Eflin ($9,200), Hunter Brown ($8,800)

Value

Louie Varland, Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago Cubs ($7,800) – Varland is getting an extended look in the Twins’ rotation after injuries to Tyler Mahle (elbow) and Kenta Maeda (triceps). Varland has picked up 20 strikeouts in his 16 2⁄ 3 innings in the Majors this season. In his two starts in this trip to the rotation, he allowed four runs in 4 2⁄ 3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, but then looked very good at home, allowing just one run over six strong innings against the San Diego Padres.

While he hasn’t earned a win or a loss, he has posted a solid 4.32 ERA and 4.91 FIP to go with his 10.8 K/9 rate. In three starts at Triple-A, he went 2-0 with 25 strikeouts in 15 innings and a 1.81 FIP. Against the Cubs, Varland offers good strikeout potential and a high ceiling as he goes head-to-head with Marcus Stroman ($8,500).

Other Options – Jake Irvin ($6,300), Braxton Garrett ($5,900)

INFIELD

Stud

Anthony Rizzo, New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays ($4,700) – Rizzo smashed a pair of homers on Friday on his own bobblehead night (Narrative Street alert) and then added three hits in Saturday’s comeback win as well. He has at least 10 DKFP in six of his past seven games and has raised his average all the way up to .311 with eight home runs and a .393 wOBA. Seven of his eight home runs have come against righties and seven of them have also come at Yankee Stadium. He’ll be in a good spot to stay hot on the strong side of both those splits against Zach Eflin ($9,200) in the series finale.

Stud

Christopher Morel, Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins ($4,000) – Morel Mania has arrived! The 23-year-old switch-hitter showed flashes of upside in 113 games last season but still started this year in Triple-A. He tore it up for the Iowa Cubs, hitting .330 with 11 homers and a .482 wOBA while tacking on four stolen bases as well. He was called up last Monday and has gone 7-for-17 (.412) with a double, two home runs and a stolen base giving him a .614 wOBA in the Majors and an average of 15.0 DKFP per game. He should continue to get the chance to carve out a role for himself while Nico Hoerner (hamstring) is sidelined. He’s eligible at both 2B and in the outfield, wherever he fits best in your roster construction. He brings a high ceiling with both power and speed potential.

Other Options – Austin Riley ($5,000), Ozzie Albies ($4,500)

Value

Alex Kirilloff, Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago Cubs ($2,600) – On the other side of that interleague matchup in Minneapolis, Kirilloff is another young hitter with a high ceiling and tons of potential. He was a premier prospect over the past few years, but has battled injuries. He started this season late as well but has looked strong since returning. In his seven games, he is averaging 9.0 DKFP per game by going 7-for-16 (.438) with two homers and a .494 wOBA. He smashed both those home runs on Saturday and is looking to lock in his spot in the middle of the order for years to come. For a player under $3K, he brings a lot of power potential, and like Morel, he adds outfield eligibility as an added bonus.

Value

José Caballero, Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers ($2,700) – If you need an inexpensive option in the middle infield that still brings good upside, Caballero is worth a look since he has earned a regular spot in the lineup against lefties like Wentz. In his 12 most recent games with more than one plate appearance, Caballero has hit safely in nine of those. He is hitting .308 over that span with three doubles, eight runs scored and three stolen bases. If he gets back into the lineup Sunday, he could end up being a great value if the Mariners get their offense in gear in this series finale in the Motor City.

Other Options – Tyler Walls ($3,900), Francisco Álvarez ($2,600), Maikel Garcia ($2,500)

OUTFIELD

Stud

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox ($6,000) – Alvarez has hit safely in 15 of his past 16 games after going 1-for-4 on Saturday. He is 18-for-60 (.300) during that stretch with four doubles, five home runs and a .437 wOBA. Alvarez homered in each of his two previous games before Saturday and posted double-digit DKFP in five of his previous seven contests. When Alvarez gets locked in, he can be the most productive power hitter in baseball, and it looks like he’s starting to find his groove after a mediocre start.

Jorge Soler, Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds ($4,900) – It’s easy to overlook Soler since he plays for the Marlins, but he has been heating up lately and should be in a good matchup against Luke Weaver ($6,900), who has given up 18 runs in 22 innings this year, including eight home runs allowed. Righties have a .341 average and .486 wOBA against Weaver, so it should be a smash spot for Soler. On the season, Soler is hitting a solid .245 with nine homers and a .353 wOBA, but he has been even better lately, hitting .371 (13-for-35) over his past nine games with four homers and an average of 12.6 DKFP per contest. He can be boom-or-bust at times, but in this matchup, he’s a great basher to target.

Other Options – Aaron Judge ($6,200), Randy Arozarena ($5,600), Luis Robert Jr. ($4,100)

Value

Luke Raley, Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees ($3,700) – Raley can be another boom-or-bust producer, but his power production makes him worth a look in this matchup at Yankee Stadium against Clarke Schmidt ($7,000), who has let lefties hit .378 with a .480 wOBA against him. Raley and the rest of the Rays lefties will look to continue those struggles. In his 28 games this season, Raley has hit .270 with eight home runs, a .388 wOBA and a .326 ISO. He has hit safely in eight of his past 10 starts, going 15-for-38 (.395) with three doubles, four homers and an unreal 73.1% hard-hit rate, per Statcast.

Value

Nick Pratto, Kansas City Royals at Milwaukee Brewers ($2,700) – Pratto was recalled to the Royals at the end of April and has gone 19-for-50 (.380) since returning, while smashing five doubles and two home runs. He had a pair of doubles on Friday and continues to drive the ball well to all fields. Like Raley and Soler, he has both high upside and high risk since he piles up both power production and punchouts. He isn’t as proven an option or quite as hot as Raley, but he does come at a good discount and brings a high ceiling under $3K.

Other Options – Teoscar Hernández ($3,700), Bryan De La Cruz ($3,000), Peyton Burdick ($2,200)

