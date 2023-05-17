Fantasy Golf Picks — 2023 PGA Championship DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Tyler Tamboline discuss their favorite 2023 PGA Championship Bets, DraftKings picks, debate the best roster construction for the week and project ownership for DFS guaranteed prize pools (GPPs).
PGA Championship Final Bets, DK Picks & Weather Report
2023 PGA Championship — Final Bets | Picks & Preview | Research | Stats/Tools
2023 PGA Championship — DraftKings Picks | Best Bets | Own Projections
2023 PGA Championship: Key Stats
SG: Off The Tee
SG: Approach
Proximity 175+ Yards
SG: Around The Green
Sand Saves Gained
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2023 PGA Championship: Course
- Course: Oak Hill
- Yardage: 7,394
- Par: 70
- Greens: Bentgrass
- Average Green Size: 4500 sq. Ft.
- Bunkers: 78
- Holes with Water in Play: 6
2023 PGA Championship: Past Winners
- 2022: Justin Thomas (-5)
- 2021: Phil Mickelson (-6)
- 2020: Collin Morikawa (-13)
- 2019: Brooks Koepka (-8)
- 2018: Brooks Koepka (-16)
2023 PGA Championship: DraftKings Notes
Field: 156 players
Cut: Top 70 and Ties after 36 Holes
Lineup Lock: Thursday, May 18
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2023 PGA Championship: DraftKings Picks
Elite Values
Jon Rahm $11,400
High-End Value
Justin Thomas $9,400
Cam Smith $9,300
Sungjae Im $9,000
Second-Level Values
Hideki Matsuyama $8,600
Sam Burns $8,200
Mid-Level Values
Justin Rose $7,700
Cameron Davis $7,400
Si Woo Kim $7,100
Scrub Values
Keegan Bradley $7,700
Rickie Fowler $7,600
Gary Woodland $7,100
Chris Kirk $7,000
Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.
Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).
