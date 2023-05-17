Fantasy Golf Picks — 2023 PGA Championship DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Tyler Tamboline discuss their favorite 2023 PGA Championship Bets, DraftKings picks, debate the best roster construction for the week and project ownership for DFS guaranteed prize pools (GPPs).

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: $3M Fantasy Golf Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

2023 PGA Championship — Final Bets | Picks & Preview | Research | Stats/Tools

Get the Link to PME RAKE FREE DraftKings Contest HERE

2023 PGA Championship — DraftKings Picks | Best Bets | Own Projections

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

2023 PGA Championship: Key Stats

SG: Off The Tee

SG: Approach

Proximity 175+ Yards

SG: Around The Green

Sand Saves Gained

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2023 PGA Championship: Course

Course: Oak Hill

Yardage: 7,394

Par: 70

Greens: Bentgrass

Average Green Size: 4500 sq. Ft.

Bunkers: 78

Holes with Water in Play: 6

2023 PGA Championship: Past Winners

2022: Justin Thomas (-5)

2021: Phil Mickelson (-6)

2020: Collin Morikawa (-13)

2019: Brooks Koepka (-8)

2018: Brooks Koepka (-16)

2023 PGA Championship: DraftKings Notes

Field: 156 players

Cut: Top 70 and Ties after 36 Holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, May 18

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2023 PGA Championship: DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Jon Rahm $11,400

High-End Value

Justin Thomas $9,400

Cam Smith $9,300

Sungjae Im $9,000

Get the Link to the RAKE FREE PME DraftKings Contest Here

Second-Level Values

Hideki Matsuyama $8,600

Sam Burns $8,200

Mid-Level Values

Justin Rose $7,700

Cameron Davis $7,400

Si Woo Kim $7,100

Scrub Values

Keegan Bradley $7,700

Rickie Fowler $7,600

Gary Woodland $7,100

Chris Kirk $7,000

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: $3M Fantasy Golf Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.