Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Warriors vs. Lakers Showdown on May 2

After surviving a seven-game series vs. the Sacramento Kings, the Golden State Warriors will face the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round. This game also brings another Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s discuss some players to target for your lineups.

Captain’s Picks

Anthony Davis ($16,500 CP): Davis took advantage of a depleted Memphis Grizzlies frontcourt in the first round, scoring at least 61.5 DKFP in a game three times. There is always risk that comes with deploying him in DFS given his injury history. However, he logged at least 35 minutes in five of six games vs. the Grizzlies, and the Lakers should continue to try and play him a ton in this series.

Stephen Curry ($15,900 CP): Curry had a performance for the ages in Game 7 vs. the Kings. With his teammates struggling to score, he took over, putting up 50 points on 38 shot attempts. He nailed seven 3-pointers while taking a whopping 18 attempts from behind the arc. He ended up taking at least 10 3-point attempts in all seven games of the series. With his scoring prowess and ability to also chip in a significant number of rebounds and assists, Curry has a high floor.

UTIL Plays

Draymond Green ($7,400): Following his one-game suspension, the Warriors brought Green off the bench in three straight games. With their season on the line in Game 7, he started and logged 38 minutes. That helped propel him to score 32 DKFP. He didn’t exactly struggle coming off the bench, either, scoring at least 42 DKFP in two of the three games. Despite his usually muted scoring contributions, Green can do enough across the board to be worth targeting.

Austin Reaves ($7,000): Where would the Lakers be without Reaves? His breakout season has been a pleasant surprise for them, and it has forced them to make him member of their starting five. Not only is he starting, but Reaves averaged 37 minutes in the series vs. the Grizzlies. That helped him score at least 34 DKFP four times. Don’t expect his role to change anytime soon.

Jarred Vanderbilt ($4,200): Vanderbilt continues to start for the Lakers, but he only averaged 20 minutes across the six games vs. the Grizzlies. However, he plays with a lot of energy and is an excellent rebounder. That helped him score at least 21.8 DKFP three times. It’s difficult to find viable options with cheap salaries because of the limited rotations that teams deploy in the playoffs, so Vanderbilt might actually be worth the risk in tournament play.

Fades

Jordan Poole ($6,200): Green’s return to the starting lineup meant that Poole retreated to the bench for Game 7. He would go on to score eight points over 19 minutes. The Warriors didn’t exactly lean on him heavily in the series, playing him 23 minutes or fewer four times. Given his potential to remain in a limited role, he’s too risky at this salary.

THE OUTCOME

This is a tough spot for the Warriors. Although they are the home team, they are coming off that pivotal Game 7 vs. the Kings that was just played on Sunday on the road. Meanwhile, the Lakers have been off since Friday. That additional rest is big for veterans like Davis and LeBron James ($16,800 CP; $11,200 UTIL). Expect this game to be close, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Lakers pull off the upset.

Final Score: Lakers 118, Warriors 114

