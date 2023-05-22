DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: Charles Schwab Challenge Predictions, Preview

The PGA TOUR heads back to Texas this week for the Charles Schwab Challenge. Colonial Country Club will host and is a 7,209-yard par 70 with Bentgrass greens.

Despite this being one week after a major and not an elevated event, the field is quite strong. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will, of course, be teeing it up in his home state, alongside Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau and Viktor Hovland, just to name a few. Being that this is an invitational, there will only be 120 players in the field.

Below I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.

Jordan Spieth ($9,900)

People are going to overreact to Spieth’s wrist injury, but he did tee it up last week at Oak Hill and looked very much like himself. He actually hit the ball really well, gaining 1.08 strokes or more on approach in three of his four rounds, while gaining strokes off the tee all four days. He’ll now come back to Colonial, which is a course he’s owned over the years. Dating back to 2013, Spieth has a win, three runners-up finishes and four other top 10s. He’s also failed to miss a cut in that stretch.

It’s pretty difficult to fit Scottie Scheffler ($11,500) and still love the rest of your roster this week, so by dropping down to Spieth at $9,900, you get to save salary without losing too much upside.

Spieth was rolling right along before his hiccup at the Wells Fargo, posting four top-four finishes in a five-start stretch. He ranks sixth in SG: Tee-to-Green, eighth in SG: Ball-Striking and fifth in SG: Total over his past 24 rounds in this field and makes a ton of sense to start your lineups with this week when you factor in his course history and price.

Stephan Jaeger ($8,100)

Another week, and another low $8K price tag for Stephan Jaeger. After being added to the PGA Championship field late last week as an alternate, Jaeger made the cut in tough conditions but had to settle for T50 finish after a poor final round. Prior that that, though, Jaeger looked as if he was headed towards a top-10 finish, as he gained 7.81 strokes from tee-to-green over his first three rounds. Overall, it was a positive week.

The made cut at Oak Hill marked the 16th time in 19 starts that he’s accomplished that feat. There is nothing more important in golf DFS than getting your golfers through to the weekend, and Jaeger has been a master at that all season long. His rolling numbers have been great as well, sitting 12th in SG: Ball-Striking and seventh in SG: Tee-to-Green over his past 24 rounds in this field.

At $8,100, Jaeger stands out in a field that really drops off after the studs at the top.

Eric Cole ($7,200)

Very quietly, Cole has been having a really strong season. He’s coming off a T15 last week at the PGA Championship where gained an impressive 8.72 strokes from tee-to-green, while many star players struggled. This price on him for the way he’s been playing feels way too cheap. He’s now posted three top 25s over his past four starts, including a T5 in Mexico. Cole also took Chris Kirk to his limit at the Honda Classic back in February, where he would finish solo second.

Over his past 24 rounds, Cole ranks ninth in this field in SG: Tee-to-Green, 19th in SG: Ball-Striking and 10th in SG: Total. He’s never played Colonial before but seemed to have no problem tackling Oak Hill or PGA National, so I see no reason why he shouldn’t continue this run of form he’s on right now. At $7,200, he’s one of the premier values on the slate this week.

