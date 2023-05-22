Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Heat vs. Celtics Showdown on May 23

With a 3-0 series lead, the Miami Heat will look to close out the Boston Celtics in Game 4 on Tuesday. This matchup leaves us with another Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s highlight some players to consider while building your entries.

NBA Showdown $600K Shootaround [$150K to 1st] (BOS vs MIA)

Captain’s Picks

Jayson Tatum ($18,900 CP): Tatum just didn’t have it in Game 3. He shot 6-for-18 from the field, including 1-for-7 from behind the arc. He did grab 10 rebounds, giving him a total of 30 in the series. Despite his off performance, he has scored at least 47.3 DKFP in eight of his last 11 games. If the Celtics are going to stay alive, it will likely be on the strength of another juicy stat line from Tatum.

Jimmy Butler ($18,600 CP): With the Heat blowing out the Celtics on Sunday, Butler was able to sit out the fourth quarter. He played just 31 minutes, breaking a streak of five straight games in which he logged at least 41 minutes. In those five games, he scored at least 52.8 DKFP four times. He has just as high of an upside as Tatum does, and he has a slightly cheaper salary, which might make him the best option for the Captain’s Pick.

UTIL Plays

Bam Adebayo ($9,400): Like Butler, Adebayo was able to get extra rest because of Sunday’s blowout. Prior to that, he had scored at least 34 DKFP in seven straight games. He has produced well-rounded stat lines throughout the playoffs, averaging 18.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steals. Not having the same upside as Tatum and Butler removes Adebayo from consideration for the Captain’s Pick, but he stands out as a play in the utility spot.

Caleb Martin ($6,400): Martin has been yet another under-the-radar player who has stepped up for the Heat. Although he is not starting, he has logged at least 30 minutes in all three games of the series. He used his added playing time to score at least 31.8 DKFP in each game. Kevin Love ($3,000) has struggled defensively in this series and is now battling a lower-leg injury, so don’t expect Martin to have any problem finding himself minutes in Game 4, either.

Duncan Robinson ($3,800): Injuries have forced the Heat to turn back to Robinson, who only appeared in 42 games during the regular season. He is a deadly three-point shooter when he is locked in, which he has shown the last two games by shooting a combined 8-for-13 from behind the arc. If he can play around 20 minutes again like he has the last two games, he can score enough to provide value at such a cheap salary.

Fades

Malcolm Brogdon ($6,800): Brogdon threw up a goose egg in Game 3, going scoreless on 0-for-6 shooting from the field. He wasn’t exactly great the first two games of the series, either, scoring 23.5 and 26.5 DKFP, respectively. Martin has played significantly better and has a cheaper salary, so there’s no need to take a chance on Brogdon having a breakout performance.

THE OUTCOME

It looked like the Celtics completely packed it in when they fell into an early deficit Sunday. The Heat are not a team that is going to take their foot off the gas pedal just because they are up 3-0. If they race out to an early lead again, this series could be over. With the way Butler is playing and the significant coaching advantage that they have, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Heat pull off the sweep.

Final Score: Heat 114, Celtics 108

