Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for May 23

This 10-game slate certainly isn’t lacking star power. Look no further than the vey top of the pitching pricing list, where you can find both Spencer Strider ($12,300) and Gerrit Cole ($11,200). Deciding which of those two studs is more viable than the other might be the most important choice you make on Tuesday. At least more so than what’s for lunch.

Let’s dive in and break it all down.

PITCHER

Stud

Eduardo Rodriguez, Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals, $8,800 - Rodriguez was roughed up for the first time in a long time in his last outing. Still, for the season as a whole, the veteran left-hander is sporting a 2.06 ERA and an equally impressive 2.84 xERA. Through nine starts, Rodriguez is also posting career-lows in both walk rate (5.6%) and opponent barrel rate (4.7%). That’s pretty much all you can ask for from a pitcher. Tonight, he’ll attempt to get back on track against the lowly Royals. Across the past two weeks, Kansas City is hitting below the Mendoza Line as a team (.193). The Royals own an MLB-worst 64 wRC+ within that same span. It’s about as juicy a matchup as you could ask for.

Value

Brayan Bello, Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels, $6,300 - I’ll continue to utilize the constantly underpriced Bello. I understand the discount to a point. Bello’s only managed to throw over five innings in one of his six starts in 2023. However, he’s pitched to a 2.57 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 21.0 innings since April 29. Bello’s stuff has long passed the eye test, and now we’re starting to see some tangible results — not just friendly ERA estimators. It also doesn’t hurt Bello’s value that the Angels possess the American League’s highest strikeout rate over the last 14 days (27.3%). That’ll provide some easy ceiling.

INFIELD

Stud

Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels, $5,700 - It hasn’t been an amazing start to the season for Devers. The power numbers remain strong, with 13 home runs in 199 plate appearances, yet it’s extremely odd to see Devers with an OBP below .300. In any case, Tuesday presents a nice spot for the All-Star. Griffin Canning ($6,800) has managed an inflated 6.14 ERA across six starts in 2023, with LHBs being his biggest source of turmoil. In fact, lefties have combined to slash .333/.387/.526 off the 27-year-old.

Stud

Garrett Cooper, Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies, $5,000 - Trust me, even acknowledging the Coors Field factor, it still doesn’t feel great paying $5K for Cooper, but the stats say he’s worth it in this matchup with Austin Gomber ($5,400). Cooper has always hit left-handed pitching well and 2023 has been no different. In 29 plate appearances within the split, Cooper has posted a .434 wOBA and a 179 wRC+. As for Gomber? He’s struggled to a 6.97 xERA this season, and has an opponent slugging percentage of .639 in Colorado. Yikes.

Value

J.P. Crawford, Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics, $3,600 - There’s really not too much to think about here. While you’d ideally have the salary to pay up for the likes of Julio Rodriguez ($5,600) or Jarred Kelenic ($4,800) this evening in a Mariners stack, Crawford is a far more cost-effective asset. The shortstop should once again be leading off for Seattle in a spot where the team owns this slate’s highest implied total in a non-Coors game. Crawford has a .408 OBP and a 133 wRC+ versus RHPs in 2023.

Value

Spencer Torkelson, Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals, $3,000 - Don’t look now, but Torkelson’s starting to look like a former first-overall pick. The 23-year-old has been hot in May, with an .800 OPS and a 125 wRC+. It’s worth noting that both of Torkelson’s home runs in the month have come off left-handed pitching, too. That’s relevant with Daniel Lynch ($6,400) coming off the IL to make tonight’s start for the Royals. Lynch has a career 5.32 ERA.

OUTFIELD

Stud

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros at Milwaukee Brewers, $6,200 - It’s difficult to say Alvarez has been “hot” in May, as that sort of implies he wasn’t also tearing the cover off the baseball in April. Instead, I’ll just say he’s taken he play to yet another level. In his 80 plate appearances since May 1, Alvarez is slashing .343/.413/.700 with a .357 ISO and a 202 wRC+. In Monday’s victory over the Brewers, Alvarez hit a pair of home runs. Good luck, Colin Rea ($7,000).

Stud

Jorge Soler, Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies, $5,400 - I needed to at least mention one more Marlins bat. It took a year longer than Miami’s front office would’ve liked, but Soler is finally living up to his contract, having already clubbed 12 home runs in 2023. Soler’s been particularly hot in May, slashing .267/.329/.560 with a .293 ISO in the month. Soler’s also hitting .409 with a .646 wOBA against LHPs. That’s what seven long balls in 39 plate appearances will do for a guy.

Value

Brent Rooker, Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners, $4,000 - Rooker’s bat has cooled down since a torrid start to the season, but he’s still in possession of some very impressive numbers against lefties. In 54 plate appearances within the split, Rooker owns a 1.108 OPS and a 204 wRC+. Needless to say, he’s a fan of an opposite-hand matchup. Meanwhile, Marco Gonzales ($6,700) is having another underwhelming campaign. The lefty has registered an 8.56 ERA in May and, for 2023 as a whole, RHBs are hitting .316 off the veteran.

Value

Esteury Ruiz, Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners, $3,500 - You want to be using Ruiz against LHPs — especially bad ones like Gonzales. In 62 plate appearances within the split, Ruiz is hitting .327 with a 151 wRC+. Not bad for a guy primarily known as a stolen base threat. Speaking of, Ruiz’s 24 steals are 10 more than any other plater in the AL. He can rack up fantasy points with both his bat and his legs.

