F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix 2023

It’s Christmas Day for race fans. Memorial Day Weekend is circled on the calendar. The Indy 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 take place on Sunday, but the day begins with DFS F1. Fantasy racing players jump out of bed and get the festivities started with the world famous Monaco GP raced through the streets of Monte Carlo. DraftKings Fantasy F1 is celebrating the holiday with a large fantasy racing contest that pays $20K to first place.

The DraftKings Monaco Grand Prix 2023 slate locks at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.

1. Max Verstappen ($14,400) — Everyone knows the traditional stats (three wins and two runner-up finishes in 2023). What about the DFS F1 stats? Verstappen has been in the optimal lineup three times but has not been an optimal Captain’s Pick.

2. Sergio Perez ($11,800) — Red Bull owns Formula 1 in 2023. Verstappen’s two runner-up finishes were wins for Checo Perez. Those two wins were optimal lineup appearances for Perez, and he filled the Captain’s spot in both of those street circuit wins. The Monaco GP is a street circuit in Monte Carlo and Perez won this race last season.

3. Fernando Alonso ($9,400) — This has been a great season for Alonso and Aston Martin. Alonso has four podiums and a fourth-place finish. His performance has resulted in a salary increase. As a result, he has not been optimal since the first two races.

4. George Russell ($8,200) — Mercedes made radical development changes to the W14 before Baku. The first race with the changes didn’t show much. In the second race after the changes, Russell finished fourth and scored 18 DKFP at Miami.

5. Lewis Hamilton ($8,800) — Compared to 2022, this has been a good start to the season. Compared to his legendary career, an average finish of 4.8 (fourth) is not a good look. Is Hamilton’s Mercedes holding him back or is he too concerned with his look?

6. Charles Leclerc ($9,600) — The Memorial Day weekend race is a big deal for the Monégasque driver. Pit sequencing and a mechanical failure ruined his last two chances in his home race. Monaco heavily favors the pole sitter and Leclerc is an exceptional qualifier.

7. Carlos Sainz ($7,800) — Ferrari is planning major developments for the European swing (Imola, Monaco and Spain). A little bit more speed could be all Sainz needs, but he’ll likely need a lot of speed. Verstappen is unbeatable, Checo Perez is a street circuit expert, and Monaco means everything to the hometown hero, Charles Leclerc.

8. Yuki Tsunoda ($4,600) — In the Miami Grand Prix three weeks ago, Tsunoda secured the Captain’s spot. That was the fourth time he was in the optimal lineup in five races this season. That is the most among all Formula 1 drivers.

9. Kevin Magnussen ($4,200) — Is Haas running well? Not really. Magnussen ranks 12th in terms of average finish. However, due to his low salary, Magnussen has been an optimal DFS F1 pick three times.

10. Lance Stroll ($6,400) — In the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Stroll finished seventh on the Baku street circuit. Despite his solid season, Stroll has yet to finish in an optimal lineup.

