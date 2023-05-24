Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for May 24

I’m trying to think how I would’ve comprehended tonight’s pitching pricing list two months ago. Someone named Bryce Miller ($10,100) is the lone pitcher over $10K? Sandy Alcantara ($8,300) and Tyler Anderson ($6,500) are bad now? James Paxton ($8,900) is healthy?!

It’s crazy how quickly things change in baseball. Let’s dive into the madness.

PITCHER

Stud

Kodai Senga, New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, $9,200 - Considering how often Senga’s been priced above $10K in 2023, this seems like a buying opportunity for the RHP. It certainly doesn’t hurt his appeal that the rookie is coming off far and away his best MLB outing, either. Senga racked up 12 strikeouts in six innings against the Rays, finishing that start with a career-best 31.9 DKFP. While walks remain an issue, Senga is now averaging an impressive 11.5 strikeouts per nine with a respectable 3.99 xERA. With the Cubs having struck out in 27.6% of their plate appearances the past two weeks — the second-highest mark in the league — Senga has a chance for double-digit strikeouts once again.

Value

Matthew Boyd, Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals, $7,400 - The amount of viable pitching options below $8K on this slate are quite slim. Really, I found myself weighing both starters in this tilt, as neither the Tigers or the Royals are all that proficient at scoring runs. That’s how I landed on Boyd, a man with a 6.21 ERA. Woof. Still, there’s some intrigue about the lefty beneath the surface stats. Boyd’s 4.27 xERA is nearly two runs lower, while a 13.0% swinging strike rate would be the 13th-highest mark in baseball had the veteran pitched enough innings to qualify. Kansas City is no stranger to strikeouts, either. The Royals have a 25.6% strikeout rate across the last 14 days.

INFIELD

Stud

Luis Arraez, Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies, $5,700 - Tonight will mark the first start at Coors Field for Karl Kauffmann ($5,000) and all I can say is good luck to the 25-year-old. Remember, Kauffmann isn’t much of a prospect. In fact, the RHP owned a 6.68 ERA across two seasons at Triple-A before getting the call-up by the Rockies. Meanwhile, Arraez is hitting .391 with a 162 wRC+ versus right-handed opponents. Add in some altitude, and it’s not hard to see why Arraez is expensive on Wednesday.

Stud

Ryan Mountcastle, Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees, $4,600 - Is Mountcastle facing a left-handed pitcher tonight? Check. Is Mountcastle not playing at Camden Yards where you need to hit a ball 700-feet to left field for a home run? Check. Well, that’s really all you need to know. In his 65 plate appearances against LHPs in 2023, Mountcastle is batting .333 with a .383 ISO and a 185 wRC+.

Value

Zach McKinstry, Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals, $3,900 - McKinstry isn’t a household name by any means, but maybe that should change in the DFS community. The 28-year-old has been fantastic for the Tigers in 2023 as a left-handed platoon bat, mustering a very notable .387 expected wOBA in his 125 plate appearances. That’s been enough for A.J. Hinch to bat McKinstry leadoff against RHPs. Tonight’s righty is Zack Greinke ($5,700), who is allowing opposing LHBs to hit .301 this season.

Value

Jose Caballero, Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics, $2,600 - Caballero’s value is somewhat capped based on the fact he generally bats ninth in the Mariners’ lineup. However, at this price, in this matchup, you could do a lot worse. In his 34 plate appearances against LHPs this season, Caballero is slashing .296/.441/.481 with a 169 wRC+. It’s a small sample, but how poorly Ken Waldichuk ($5,300) has pitched, it’s enough for me. Through nine starts, Waldichuk is in possession of a 7.28 FIP.

OUTFIELD

Stud

Juan Soto, San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals, $5,800 - Soto’s return to Washington couldn’t have gone much better on Tuesday, as the All-Star collected three hits, a home run and 29.0 DKFP. That’s pretty much been par for the course the past few weeks, too. Soto is slashing .343/.459/.657 in May with a stunning 203 wRC+. So much for that slow start, right? He’ll look to stay hot against Trevor Williams ($7,200). The RHP has always had his issues with lefties and currently owns an ugly 5.09 xERA in 2023.

Stud

Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals, $4,800 - Mini Tigers stack? Anyone? Don’t get too carried away, but I do like the left-handed bats at the top of this lineup against Greinke. Greene, the former top prospect, has been red-hot in May, slashing .366/.423/.535 with a 170 wRC+ in his 78 plate appearances since the calendar flipped. That includes a .204 ISO and a 196 wRC+ in his 61 PAs specifically versus RHPs within that span.

Value

Lane Thomas, Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres, $4,100 - Did you know the Nationals are hitting .299 with a .348 wOBA against left-handed pitching? Both of which are top-five marks in the league? Now you do. Washington has been sneaky good when facing a southpaw in 2023, and tonight it’ll draw Ryan Weathers ($7,000), who will be making a spot start out of the bullpen. In his 60 plate appearances within the split, Thomas has registered a .450 wOBA and a 186 wRC+.

Value

Rob Refsnyder, Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels, $2,800 - Refsnyder continues to be one of the best value platoon bats going. Generally hitting from the top-third of Boston’s lineup, Refsnyder sports a 163 wRC+ in his 57 plate appearances against LHPs in 2023. I doubt Tyler Anderson and his 5.83 FIP will be much of an obstacle for the veteran on Wednesday.

