Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Celtics vs. Heat Showdown on May 25

The Boston Celtics staved off elimination Tuesday to force a Game 5 at home against the Miami Heat. Another game in the Eastern Conference Finals means we also get to play another Showdown contest on DraftKings. Here are some players to consider while building your entries.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $600K Shootaround [$150K to 1st] (MIA vs BOS)

Captain’s Picks

Jayson Tatum ($19,800 CP): After struggling in Game 3, Tatum bounced back in a big way Tuesday. He scored 33 points, shooting 14-for-22 from the field. He also made four of his nine three-point attempts, which was his best performance from behind the arc in the series. After scoring at least 62.8 DKFP in two of the four games, Tatum’s upside makes him a very appealing option for this important position.

Jimmy Butler ($19,500 CP): Although the Heat couldn’t pull off the sweep, Butler wasn’t the reason they lost. He scored 51.3 DKFP on the strength of his 29 points. For the series, he has averaged 26.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 3.0 steals. Expect him to continue to have a tremendously high floor.

UTIL Plays

Marcus Smart ($7,600): Smart hasn’t received many scoring opportunities in this series. He is averaging 9.8 points on just 7.8 shot attempts per game. However, his averages of 4.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals helped him score at least 28.8 DKFP three times. With plenty of playing time likely coming his way again, he can contribute enough across the board to be worth rostering.

Caleb Martin ($6,400): Martin remained locked in from the field in Game 4, making six of his nine attempts on his way to scoring 16 points. For the series, he is shooting 63.8 percent from the field over 33 minutes per game. The Heat don’t have much depth and Martin’s defensive versatility is a massive upgrade over Kevin Love ($2,200), so Martin should play enough to be able to provide value again.

Grant Williams ($2,600): Williams generated a lot of headlines when his trash talking with Butler backfired in Game 2. However, he was one of the few players on the Celtics who looked engaged during Game 3, and he stepped up to score 30.5 DKFP in Game 4. He has played at least 26 minutes in three straight games, and with the energy, defense and three-point shooting that he is able to provide, he should remain in a similar role for Game 5.

Fades

Malcolm Brogdon ($6,200): Brogdon has performed poorly in this series. He has shot 35.3 percent from the field, including a combined 1-for-11 over the last two games. Likely because of his poor shooting, his minutes have declined in each game as the series has moved along. In Game 4, he bottomed out by playing just 17 minutes. His salary doesn’t come at much of a discount, so his struggles make him someone to avoid.

THE OUTCOME

The Celtics caught fire from behind the arc in the second half of Game 4, which propelled them to the victory. They take a lot of three-pointers, so when they are hitting them like they did in that game, they are difficult to beat. They also showed heart in keeping the series alive, which is something they didn’t show when they were in an early hole in Game 3. Don’t be surprised if we see a Game 6 in Miami.

Final Score: Celtics 114, Heat 108

