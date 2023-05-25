Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for May 25

Small schedule for MLB tonight, as only five games are taking place starting at 7:05 p.m. ET. Let’s get right into all the info you need to build your DFS lineups.

Logan Gilbert, Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics, $9,900 - You’ll quickly see that the pitching selection for tonight, is brutal. Gilbert sticks out like a sore thumb, as he’ll be taking on the Athletics for the second time. In his prior start, Gilbert tossed six innings allowing two runs on three hits with six strikeouts and 18.5 DKFP. Overall, Gilbert has been great on the mound, specifically at home. Through 18.2 innings, Gilbert owns a .231 wOBA with a 3.01 FIP. The ownership through Gilbert is going to be through the roof but it’s truly hard to bank on anyone else to be a true SP1 on this slate.

JP Sears, Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners, $7,300 - I don’t usually use two pitchers in the same game but Sears may very well be the best value on the board. Wearing an Athletics jersey automatically gives you a bad rep this season. However, Sears has been one of their better pitchers, which doesn’t say much. Nonetheless, he’s averaging over a strikeout per inning and was able to silence the Mariners bats once already. Through six innings, he scattered four hits while striking out seven for 23.9 DKFP. They haven’t fared well against lefties and currently own a .296 wOBA and a 92 wRC+ against them.

Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves, $5,000 - It’s been tough sledding for the Phillies shortstop as of late. I don’t think anyone had Turner slashing .250/.295/.392 with five home runs and 13 RBI as we approach June. But, he’s starting to show signs that he’s coming around at the plate. He’s averaging just under 7.0 DKFP over his last five games and has two extra-base hits and three RBI over that span. Tonight, he’ll face Braves starter Dylan Dodd ($5,600), who has really struggled since being called up. He already has a .391 wOBA and a 5.38 FIP against righties.

Anthony Rizzo, New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles, $4,900 - If you’re going to use any hitters against Kyle Gibson ($7,700) I would be targeting the lefties. While Gibson’s numbers against righties are solid, lefties paint a different picture with a .398 wOBA, a 5.03 FIP, and four of the six home runs allowed. Rizzo has been on a tear, averaging 10.5 DKFP over his last 10 games, which includes three home runs, three doubles, 10 RBI and five runs scored.

Bret Baty, New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, $2,800 - Baty is a strong value play to consider tonight. Kyle Hendricks ($7,500) will be making his season debut for the Cubs after starting the year on the injured list. He didn’t exactly look sharp in his three minor league outings, posting a paltry 5.75 ERA through 20.1 innings. His biggest issue last year was going up against left-handed bats, as they tagged him for a .401 wOBA with a 6.29 FIP and a 2.5 HR/9. Baty is dirt cheap and does provide some pop in his bat. You can easily slot him into the third base position without breaking the bank.

Brandon Nimmo, New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, $4,300 - The reasons I like Baty will apply to Nimmo and any left-handed bat they’ll play tonight. This is a really bad spot for Hendricks against a Mets team that can go left-handed heavy, especially to start the game. Nimmo is excellent at getting on base and currently has a .375 OBP on the year. I have to view him as one of the top outfielders to play, even with his salary being only $4,300. His recent performance overall hasn’t been great but this is a solid spot to get back going at the plate.

Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees, $5,500 - Mullins has been tearing up opposing pitching. Coming into tonight, he’s averaging a massive 10.5 DKFP over his last 10 games, which includes three home runs, four doubles, eight RBI and five runs scored. He has a great matchup against Yankee starter Clarke Schmidt ($8,100) who has turned in poor performances against good offenses. Against lefties, Schmidt Schmidt has a horrific .452 wOBA with a 6.18 FIP and a 2.2 HR/9.

Eddie Rosario, Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies, $2,500 - Rosario has to be considered a strong value play simply by his position in the Braves lineup. He has all the big bats in front of him and he usually finds himself hitting fifth. Those present him with some good RBI opportunities when those hitters are on base ahead of him. Tonight, he’ll face Aaron Nola ($9,500) who has been a real mixed bag on the mound. His numbers overall aren’t bad but he’s been giving up a lot of home runs. His fly ball rate on the year is currently at 41%, which is the highest of his career.

