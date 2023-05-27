Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Celtics vs. Heat Showdown on May 27

Boston doesn’t have to win four in a row. They have to win one game at a time. The Celtics are still alive and head to Miami for Game 6. The Heat aren’t dead. They too, only need to win one game at a time.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $800K Shootaround [$200K to 1st] (BOS vs MIA)

Jimmy Butler ($19,800 CP): If you want a job done right, do it yourself. This could be a Butler takeover. There’s no time to fool around. Boston has life and is getting stronger. Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets are training and preparing each day waiting on their Eastern Conference opponent. Nikola Jokic is jogging through the Colorado snow like Rocky, and lifting weights while hooked up to electrodes as scientists stand by with clipboards. Butler needs to end this series yesterday. His stat line was down in Game 5 (30.5 DKFP in 33.5 minutes on 5-of-10 shooting), but the game was over in the first. The Celtics used the three to take a 15-point lead into the second quarter at home. Butler is rested and ready, and he is probably a little upset. We’ve seen angry Jimmy in the playoffs. If he Hulks out, Boston is going home without a trophy again.

Jayson Tatum ($20,100 CP): Game 5 was not a massive fantasy performance from Tatum, but it wasn’t necessary. The Celtics held a double-digit lead for most of the game. Tatum was not forced to carry the team. When the game was still in question, Tatum was 5-for-8 (12 points) with two rebounds, two assists and a steal in the first period. Imagine a close game and extrapolating those numbers across four quarters. It’s not hard to do because it has already been done. Tatum has exceeded 60 DKFP twice in this series and has flirted with a triple-double three times in five games. Miami is done sleepwalking. Boston must prepare for battle on Saturday night, and they’re going to live or die based on their leader’s performance.

Caleb Martin ($6,800): Does this all come down to Caleb Martin? Really? What timeline are we living? What multiverse did we cross into? When the Hornets cut Martin, they broke reality like Dr. Strange messing with his spell book. In the first three games of this series, Martin scored over 31 DKFP each game and the Heat took a commanding 3-0 lead. In Game 4, Martin failed to reach that number (24.5 DKFP), and he dropped even lower in the blowout loss in game 5 (20.3 DKFP). Did Cinderella’s ride turn into a pumpkin? Has Martin’s playoff run come to an end? Let other DFS players jump ship. He’s bound to bounce back as the best bench player in this series.

Duncan Robinson ($4,000): The Heat are a team made up of role players, above-average players and Jimmy Butler. It’s easy to forget during this hot playoff run that they are without Victor Oladipo and Tyler Herro. It’s not easy to forget that they are missing Gabe Vincent ($5,600). Who saw that coming? With the Heat short-handed, Vincent has become a significant piece of the Heat’s rotation. With him possibly being out again in Game 6, someone will need to make up for his production. In Game 5, it was Robinson. He scored 18 points (7-for-10), and added four rebounds and nine assists to his stat line for a total of 37 DKFP in 27.8 minutes. Even with Vincent on the floor, Robinson scored 32.5 DKFP in Game 3 (five 3-pointers) and 21.3 DKFP in 20.8 minutes in Game 2. He’s been over a point-per-minute player in this series, and he should see 30 minutes with Vincent possibly out again on Saturday.

Derrick White ($5,800): The Celtics experimented with a more defensive lineup earlier in the series. It failed. White returned to the starting rotation in Game 3 and his role has increased in each game since. Boston is still alive because of that move. White scored 30 DKFP in 27.3 minutes in Game 4. He followed that do-or-die game with 35.8 DKFP in Game 5. That number was due in most part to six 3-pointers. It wasn’t an anomaly. He made three 3-pointers in each of the previous games. The NBA playoffs is all about the 3-point shot, and White is connecting.

Jaylen Brown ($9,400): Let’s be bold and take a chance that could blow up in our faces. Brown hasn’t done much in this series. He scored 38.3 DKFP in Game 1 and has not exceeded 34 DKFP since with two games in the twenties. Brown wasn’t much better in the Philadelphia series. His rebounds and assists aren’t too much lower than his regular season numbers but they’re down. He’s averaging 22.7 PPG in the playoffs, down from 26.7 PPG in the regular season. What is peculiar is that Brown has a better FG% and 3P% in the playoffs than during the regular season. Is his usage rate down? No, it’s at 26.8% compared to 26.7% in the regular season. Brown can have ceiling games but we have yet to see one in awhile. We can keep waiting and burn money in the process, or trust the numbers and fade Brown.

Bye Bye Boston. Celtics Twitter better be prepared to fire up their annual cope tweets. It was a nice run. The team showed guts. Blah Blah Blah. Jimmy Butler will throw on the cape in South Beach on Saturday night and destroy another foe.

Final Score: Heat 119, Celtics 105

