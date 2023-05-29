DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: The Memorial Tournament Predictions, Preview

The PGA TOUR heads to Dublin, Ohio this week for the Memorial Tournament. Muirfield Village Golf Club — better known as Jack’s Place — will host and is a long par 72, measuring at 7,571 yards with Bentgrass greens.

We have another elevated event on tap this week, so the field is stacked as per usual, with 15 of the top 20 ranked players in the world in attendance.

Below I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1M Pitch + Putt [$250K To 1st]

Patrick Cantlay ($10,500)

Cantlay is probably the most obvious play on the board this week. He possesses an immaculate record at Muirfield Village, with two wins and two additional top-four finishes over his past six starts. He also leads this field in SG: Tee-to-Green per round at Jack’s Place and is second behind only Jon Rahm ($11,000) in SG: Total per round.

Cantlay is quietly coming off a T9 finish his last time out at the PGA Championship, where he was absolutely dialed in with his ball-striking. He gained 4.9 strokes on approach and 5.7 strokes off-the-tee at Oak Hill, and ranks second in this field behind only Scottie Scheffler ($11,300) in SG: Ball-Striking over his past 24 rounds.

There are certain courses throughout the PGA TOUR circuit where you just play Cantlay and don’t think twice, and Muirfield Village is one of those courses. With the way he’s been playing of late, it’s hard to picture him struggling this week, and it’s just the cherry on top that you get a pretty sizable discount from both Scheffler and Rahm. Run him with confidence in all contest formats.

Shane Lowry ($8,100)

Lowry has struggled a bit this year but is rounding into form after a strong T12 finish at the PGA Championship. The Irishman gained strokes in all areas at Oak Hill, but was especially great with his ball-striking, gaining 5.5 strokes on approach and 3.7 strokes off-the-tee. This, of course, is not at all surprising, as Lowry always gets up for big events. Before the PGA Championship, his last strong finish was at Augusta, where he finished T16.

He’s no stranger to Muirfield either, as this will be his eighth career start in Dublin. He’s made five of his past six cuts here with a T6 in 2021 and T15 in 2017. This is not an event where you want to get cute and start rostering younger, flashier players. Old, boring and steady works quite well here, and that’s just what Lowry gives you. At just $8,100, he’s a pretty nice bargain while still offering significant upside.

Adam Scott ($8,000)

Scott is 9-for-9 in made cuts on the PGA TOUR season after his T29 at the PGA Championship two weeks back. That was actually his worst finish over his past three starts after he posted back-to-back top-eight finishes at the AT&T Byron Nelson and the Wells Fargo Championship.

During this stretch, the Aussie has been firing on all cylinders, ranking seventh in this field in SG: Total thanks to his incredibly well-rounded game. He sits 22nd in SG: Tee-to-Green, 19th in SG: Ball-Striking and third in SG: Putting all over his past 12 rounds.

Scott has played The Memorial seven times over the past 10 years, failing to miss a cut in a single start. He’s also got a runner-up finish, T4, T13 and T16 in that stretch. Scott usually goes overlooked due to a perceived lack of upside, but I would argue that his upside is meaningless when you’re virtually a sure thing to make the weekend at just $8,000. The only thing that matters in golf DFS is getting all six of your golfers through the cut, and Scott is a master at doing that.

The best time to target him is in these elite-field events when his price gets suppressed, and this week is no different. He’s simply playing too well right now to be ignored at this price tag.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1M Pitch + Putt [$200K To 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.