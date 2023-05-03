F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2023

Formula 1 fantasy racing is back again this week and F1 is back in the USA. Round 5 is in Miami and DraftKings DFS F1 celebrates the first race in the states with a large fantasy racing contest that pays $20K to first place.

The DraftKings Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2023 slate locks at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

1. Max Verstappen ($14,600) — You can’t win them all. You can’t but Max can. His runner-up finish at Baku was disappointing, but he was hurt by a poorly timed safety car. He won the inaugural Grand Prix at Miami in 2022 and will likely win again this year.

2. Sergio Perez ($11,600) — We have a championship battle. Checo needs to win at a road course and not just street circuits, but for now, Perez is still in the hunt.

3. Fernando Alonso ($9,400) — For the first time this season, Alonso dropped off the podium. It wasn’t a significant fall. He finished fourth in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

4. Lewis Hamilton ($9,000) — His sixth-place finish at Baku does not fully capture his race. Hamilton lost five spots during the interruption caused by the early safety car. He bounced back and nearly ran down Sainz for fifth.

5. George Russell ($8,400) — One bad restart is all it takes. Russell was in sixth after the safety car but quickly dropped on the restart. The bigger concern is that the significant upgrades for Mercedes did not seem that significant at Baku.

6. Charles Leclerc ($9,800) — Ferrari cannot match the pace of Red Bull. Leclerc admitted as much following Saturday’s sprint race. He was right, but he was fast enough to beat every other driver and earn a podium for the first time this season.

7. Carlos Sainz ($7,600) — Give credit to Sainz. He finished exactly where he was supposed to at the Baku street circuit. He’s not going to beat the Red Bulls, and most of the time, he should run behind Alonso and Leclerc. Give him credit, he did beat Mercedes.

8. Lance Stroll ($6,400) — Get used to seeing Lance Stroll in the points. He has a top-tier car and a legendary teammate that is committed to improving Aston Martin’s status. Stroll finished in the points at Miami last season. This could be a big week for the Canadian.

9. Lando Norris ($6,000) — The reports of McLaren’s death have been greatly exaggerated. Norris finished ninth in the Azerbaijan GP and Oscar Piastri ($4,800) finish 11th. Miami is a big race for this team. McLaren has staked their claim as America’s F1 team.

10. Yuki Tsunoda ($4,400) — The AlphaTauri driver is coming into his own. He qualified well and finished in the points at the Baku street circuit. Miami is another street race. Tsunoda finished 12th at Miami last season and 11th at the street circuit in Saudi Arabia earlier this season.

