NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas

The DFS NASCAR rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings Fantasy NASCAR salaries. The order is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the DFS value of each driver.

The DraftKings NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas slate locks at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

1. Kyle Larson ($11,200) — After winning the 2021 championship, Larson suffered numerous DNFs in 2022. He’s picked up where he left off. Larson has five lead-lap finishes in 11 races. It’s not his fault but that doesn’t matter. Another way to look at it, is that in his five lead-lap finishes, he has two wins.

2. William Byron ($10,900) — Kansas has not been Byron’s best track, but he did finish fourth at Kansas last fall and second in the fall of 2021. His Hendrick Chevy might be the fastest car in the series, especially in this racing package. He led the most laps last week, and Dover was an intermediate-track package race.

3. Ross Chastain ($9,600) — It’s no secret that Chastain is the least respected driver in the garage. Fortunately for Chastain, few drivers are willing to retaliate. After yet another incident last week, his luck may soon run out.

4. Denny Hamlin ($10,700) — He’s earned a top-10 driver rating in seven straight at Kansas. He has two Kansas wins over that span. In five of those races, he has a top-5 DFS score.

5. Martin Truex Jr ($10,000) — Finally, Truex — along with his brother — returned to victory lane last week. It was a fitting location for the Jersey natives. Dover and Kansas are different but not too different. Truex could make it two in a row this weekend.

6. Christopher Bell ($10,200) — His first Cup Series intermediate track win is just around the corner. He earned a top-5 finish in both Kansas races last season. Kansas is the Oklahoma native’s home track.

7. Chase Elliott ($9,800) — In the last 11 Kansas races, Elliott has six top-five finishes and one win. In the last nine Kansas races, he’s scored the most fantasy points twice and earned a top-5 score five times.

8. Kyle Busch ($9,400) — The spring time in Kansas is a special time for Kyle Busch. He has a top-3 finish in the last two spring Kansas races. He won the 2021 spring race.

9. Ryan Blaney ($9,200) — Last spring, Team Penske went on a roll. They nailed the intermediate-track setups for the spring circuit. The schedule is the same this season. After last week, Blaney appears primed to blast off.

10. Tyler Reddick ($10,400) — The 23XI Toyotas swept the Kansas races last season. Kurt Busch won in the spring and Bubba Wallace won in the fall. Kansas has progressive banking and a fast groove on the wall that suits Reddick’s driving style.

11. Joey Logano ($8,400) — It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Logano. That’s reflected in his salary. This is the time to buy low. This price is way too cheap for the defending champion.

12. Bubba Wallace ($9,000) — His win at Kansas last fall justified everything. Wallace had Truck Series wins and a Cup Series plate-track win, but his intermediate-track win established Wallace as a legit NASCAR driver.

13. Kevin Harvick ($8,700) — The SHR Fords have been stronger in the short-track package. Harvick won at Michigan last season, so a win at Kansas is not unthinkable. However, the Toyotas and Hendrick Chevys clearly have the advantage at the moment.

14. Josh Berry ($7,700) — The Hendrick cars are fast and Berry is auditioning for a Cup Series ride in 2024. The Late Model legend quickly adapted to the Xfinity Series when he was given great equipment. The same situation is unfolding in the Cup Series.

15. Austin Dillon ($6,900) — He has a top-15 finish in five straight Kansas races. The RCR Chevys have not been great in the last three intermediate-track races, but Kyle Busch won the first intermediate-track race of the season at Fontana and Dillon finished ninth.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is greenflagradio2) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.