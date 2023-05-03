Fantasy Golf Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Plays for the Wells Fargo Championship

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich and RotoWire’s Len Hochberg join The Sweat to give their top DraftKings picks for the Wells Fargo Championship.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $800K Pitch + Putt [$200K to 1st]

Geoff’s Picks:

Top High-End Plays

Tony Finau ($10,200)

Patrick Cantlay ($10,500)

Top Plays in $8K-$9K Range

Justin Thomas ($8,900)

Cameron Young ($8,700)

Top Value Plays

Cameron Davis ($7,500)

Davis Riley ($7,500)

Top Overall DFS Play

Viktor Hovland ($9,200)

Len’s Picks:

Top High-End Plays

Xander Schauffele ($10,700)

Tony Finau ($10,200)

Top Value Plays

Keith Mitchell ($7,800)

Sahith Theegala ($8,200)

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $800K Pitch + Putt [$200K to 1st]

Watch The Sweat LIVE weekdays at 11 a.m. ET by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.