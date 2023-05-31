F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 AWS Spanish Grand Prix 2023

The Formula 1 European swing comes to a close in Barcelona this weekend. DraftKings Fantasy F1 is celebrating the second season of DFS summer speed with a large fantasy racing contest that pays $20K to first place.

The DraftKings AWS Spanish Grand Prix 2023 slate locks at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Set your DraftKings Fantasy F1 lineups here: F1 $80K Grand Prix [$20K to 1st]

1. Max Verstappen ($14,600) — It’s beyond redundant. Verstappen won last week at Monaco. He was in the optimal lineup, but once again he was not in the Captain’s Spot. And finally, yes, he won the 2022 Spanish GP.

2. Sergio Perez ($11,400) — Don’t overreact to last week. Perez made a mistake in qualifying and started at the tail-end of the field in a grand prix where passing is virtually impossible. Perez was the runner-up in the 2022 Spanish GP.

3. Fernando Alonso ($10,000) — The Monaco Grand Prix was Alonso’s fifth podium in six races in 2023 (he finished fourth in the Azerbaijan GP). It was the Aston Martin driver’s first runner-up finish of the season. He doesn’t have anything for Max and Checo is ready to reclaim his spot from the home country favorite.

4. George Russell ($8,200) — It’s splitting hairs between the Mercedes drivers. Russell finished better than Lewis Hamilton in Miami, but Hamilton bested him by a spot at Monaco. The nod goes to Russell because he finished third in the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix.

5. Lewis Hamilton ($9,600) — Current form is a better indicator of future performance than track history. That being said, Hamilton has won the Spanish GP six times.

For F1 insight and quick DFS help, follow Pearce Dietrich (@race4theprize) on Twitter.

6. Carlos Sainz ($7,400) — The Spanish driver narrative sounds good, but no one is taking podium spots from Red Bull. The other frequent podium finisher has his own Spanish narrative. Fourth isn’t so bad.

7. Charles Leclerc ($9,000) — His curse at Monaco wasn’t as bad last week, but anything other than a win in the streets of Monte Carlo is a disappointment. Last season, Leclerc had the best car in the Spanish GP and led 26 laps until a mechanical failure ended his day — Ferrari has the worst luck.

8. Yuki Tsunoda ($5,200) — A late-race brake issue at Monaco ruined what would have been another points day and likely a spot in the optimal DFS lineup. Overall, Tsunoda is having a great season and even his rookie teammate showed a little life last week.

9. Esteban Ocon ($6,200) — Alpine found some speed last week. Their new lineup has struggled this season, but Ocon earned a podium at Monaco. It’s questionable whether that street circuit speed will carry over to Spain, but both Alpine cars were fast last week.

10. Lando Norris ($5,800) — Both Mclarens were fast last week. They’re not much better than top-10 cars, but given the preseason prognosis, at least Norris is in the points each week.

Set your DraftKings Fantasy F1 lineups here: F1 $80K Grand Prix [$20K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is greenflagradio2) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.