Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for June 1

We’ve got ourselves a four-game afternoon slate on Thursday to celebrate the first day of June. We’ve made it through the April showers and the May flowers, now we’ll hopefully get to see some June... horsepower? Now I see why that rhyme stopped after two.

Forget poetry. Let’s talk baseball.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $150K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

PITCHER

Stud

Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays vs. Milwaukee Brewers, $10,600 - While it’s often nice to try and save at pitcher, you probably shouldn’t overthink this one. Gausman has been phenomenal to begin 2023, posting a 2.52 FIP and a 31.9% strikeout rate across his first 11 starts. Really, aside from a pair of absolute stinkers, the right-hander has generally been untouchable, allowing two earned runs or fewer in eight of those outings. As for Milwaukee, the team entered play on Wednesday with an NL-worst 69 wRC+ and an NL-high 27.1% strikeout rate over the last two weeks. Not ideal.

Value

Joe Musgrove, San Diego Padres at Miami Marlins, $7,300 - Is Musgrove back? It’s unclear, but he is on the heels of his best start of the season, holding the Yankees to a single earned run over 6.1 innings this past weekend. In reality, the RHP hasn’t even been that bad in 2023, and a 69.1% strand rate isn’t helping matters much. Musgrove’s 3.69 xERA is more indicative of his talent, and there’s nothing wrong with 31 strikeouts in 30.1 innings, either. As for the matchup, Miami’s bats are hot at the moment, yet the team has been far better against LHPs this season. To wit, the Marlins own a 122 wRC+ versus southpaws and an 89 wRC+ when facing RHPs.

INFIELD

Stud

Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies, $5,200 - In a perfect world, you’re using Marte against a left-handed opponent, but the veteran has been swinging a hot bat versus everyone lately. In his 114 plate appearances in May, Marte slashed .310/.377/.510 with a 138 wRC+. Also, while Chase Anderson ($5,500) has been decent in 2023, let’s not forget that this is the same man that registered a 6.81 ERA and surrendered 2.0 home runs per nine from 2020 to 2022. He’s not very good.

Stud

Francisco Lindor, New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies, $4,700 - Another switch-hitter outside of their preferred split. Lindor has easily been the best version of himself against LHPs in 2023, but I’m willing to try him in a matchup with the right-handed Taijuan Walker ($6,500). Why? Well, Lindor’s red-hot, with three home runs in his past five games, and Walker’s been getting shelled on the road this season, to the tune of a 6.75 ERA. Honestly, that’s it. It’s not that complicated.

Value

Pavin Smith, Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies, $3,300 - By no means am I trying to oversell Smith, but this is a very good price tag for an asset that will likely be leading off for the Diamondbacks on Thursday. Even before registering multiple hits on Wednesday night, Smith had been more than solid against RHPs in 2023, posting a .204 ISO and a 114 wRC+. In an appealing matchup with Anderson, you could do a lot worse.

OUTFIELD

Stud

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres at Miami Marlins, $6,100 - Overall, Tatis’ 103 wRC+ in his 162 plate appearances this season is pretty underwhelming. However, he’s definitely been at his best when getting the opportunity to face a lefty. In 35 PAs within the split, the former top prospect is slashing .313/.371/.719 with a monstrous .406 ISO. This isn’t small sample sizes playing tricks, either. For his career, Tatis Jr. owns a 167 wRC+ versus southpaws. Jesus Luzardo ($9,100) needs to tread carefully.

Stud

Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets, $4,700 - I know. Schwarber managed 10 hits in the entirety of May. Why would you ever even consider using him against Max Scherzer ($8,700)? Well, he’s still Kyle Schwarber, which means seven of those 10 hits left the park. Schwarber might be incredibly boom-or-bust, but he “booms” with the best of them. Consider him a high-ceiling variance option on a small slate. He also has a career OPS of 1.442 off Scherzer, which doesn’t hurt his viability.

Value

Jurickson Profar, Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks, $3,900 - Obviously, we tend to focus on the home/road splits when it comes to Rockies’ assets, but Profar’s handedness splits are just as important. All five of Profar’s home runs this season have come as a left-handed hitter, and he sports a putrid 55 wRC+ against left-handed pitchers. Thankfully, he’ll draw the right-handed Zach Davies ($5,800) on Thursday, who has allowed opposing LHBs to slash .417/.500/.542 through three starts in 2023. Woof.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $150K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is theglt13) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.