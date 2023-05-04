Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for May 4

All the MLB games are taking place early this afternoon, starting at 1:05 p.m. ET. Let’s get right into all the info you need to build your DFS lineups.

PITCHER

Stud

George Kirby, Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics, $8,800 - Not a high salary to pay for someone who has been excellent since the season began. Kirby is making his sixth start of the season and has allowed two runs or less in four of them. His pinpoint control makes him a very reliable starter, as he’s going to go out there and simply pound the strike zone. Kirby has only walked two hitters through 30.2 innings, giving him a 0.59 BB/9. While his strikeout numbers are a bit down thus far, he faces the most strikeout-prone team in the league against righties. The A’s currently have a 26.6% K%, which should benefit Kirby in this game. At $8,800, there doesn’t feel like a lot of downside taking him.

Value

Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins,$7,400 - Giolito is a bit of a wild card. He’s not the most trustworthy pitcher you can roster but this is a really low salary for him. Starting off at $9,200 on April 1 against the Astros, Giolito is down $1,800 in salary since then. His results have been a mixed bag but he still has solid strikeout upside. Averaging just under a strikeout per inning, the Twins are a team that will provide those strikeouts. Last time out against them, Giolito whiffed seven through six innings while allowing only one run on five hits. Getting that type of performance at a $600 discount from that last start would provide some good value this afternoon.

INFIELD

Stud

CJ Cron, Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers, $4,900 - We’re expecting a lot of runs in this game today, as DraftKings Sportsbook has the game total set at 12 runs. Wade Miley ($7,200) is set to start for the Brewers in what could be the first blemish on his resume in 2023. Cron has been one of the Rockies' hottest hitters lately, as he’s riding a five-game hitting streak. Over that span, he’s gone 7-for-18 with four doubles, a home run, six RBI, and four runs scored. He’s hit a double in four straight games and could make it five against the lefty. Against lefties at home since last season, Cron has .391 wOBA with a 124 wRC+.

Stud

Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals, $5,100 - Not enough people are talking about Hoerner. After an injury-plagued season last year, he’s come out of the gate slashing .305/.352/.405 with two home runs, five doubles, a triple, 17 RBI, and 11 stolen bases. He’s doing a bit of everything for the Cubs, who have been one of the better hitting clubs lately. They have the honor of facing Patrick Corbin ($6,200), who still can’t seem to get it together. Horener has a .355 wOBA with a 122 wRC+ against lefties and should be batting leadoff. Corbin is giving up a lot of contact early, which should benefit Hoerner and possibly swipe his 12th bag of the season.

Value

Trey Mancini, Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals, $2,500 - Sticking with the Cubs, Mancini has to be considered one of the best value plays at only $2,500. Priced just $500 above the minimum, Mancini likely hitting fifth against Corbin will be hard to pass up. Sure, the power hasn’t really been there for him but he’s still knocked in 15 through 27 games. He’s hitting lefties well with a .342 wOBA and 113 wRC+, which is good enough numbers for me for someone at $2,500. This year with men on base, Mancini has a .334 wOBA.

OUTFIELD

Stud

Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals, $5,900 - Mullins at almost $6K, for someone who doesn’t hit a lot of home runs, may feel absurd. However, Mullins has been a double-digit fantasy scoring machine. He’s posted at least 10 DKFP in 14 of the 30 games he’s played. He has a great opportunity to make it 15 against Jordan Lyles ($6,600). Lyles has been struggling a lot thus far and has a 6.11 ERA with a xERA of 6.06. His strikeouts are down, walks are up and home runs are happening in bunches. Mullins has the advantage against a pitcher who has historically pitched poorly against lefties. Quite frankly, he’s pitching poorly against everyone. Nonetheless, Mullins atop the O’s lineup is a great way to start stacking this offense.

Stud

Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays, $5,500 - Reynolds continues to crush the ball at the plate, averaging 10.1 DKFP over his last 10 games. Amazingly, that includes zero home runs, as instead, he’s hit eight (!) doubles while knocking in six and scoring five times. He’ll see Zach Eflin ($9,100) who is due for some regression. Eflin has a nice 3.00 ERA on the surface, but his xERA sits at 4.20. We haven’t seen much of Eflin this year but last year lefties were a sore spot for him. They tagged him for a .346 wOBA and a 4.00 FIP. With so many high-priced offenses going this afternoon, Reynolds and the Pirates will easily go overlooked.

Value

Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins, $2,300 - The Braves have been rolling offensively. They have a tough matchup against Jesus Luzardo ($8,600) but this salary for Ozuna is crazy. Priced only $300 above the minimum, Ozuna has been hitting for power against lefties specifically. Has he been hitting a lot overall? No. It’s been dreadful if I’m being honest. But of the four hits he has against lefties, three are for extra bases, giving him a .259 ISO. If someone was stacking the Braves today, Ozuna is likely left out of that. He’s a decent low owned flier in the outfield.

