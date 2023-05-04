Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Plays for May 4

DraftKings contributor Nick Friar, along with DK Nation’s Chinmay Vaidya and RotoWire’s Nick Whalen, join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings plays for today’s NBA slate.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $500K Shootaround [$100K to 1st] (LAL vs GSW)

Warriors vs. Lakers Showdown

Nick Friar’s Picks:

Captain: Stephen Curry ($16,800 Captain)

Value Plays: Jarred Vanderbilt ($4,800) or Dennis Schroder ($4,200)

Chinmay’s Picks:

Captain: LeBron James ($16,500 Captain) or Stephen Curry ($16,800 Captain)

Value Plays: Jordan Poole ($6,000) or Draymond Green ($7,600)

Nick Whalen’s Picks:

Captain: Stephen Curry ($16,800 Captain)

Value Plays: Jordan Poole ($6,000) or Jarred Vanderbilt ($4,800)

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $500K Shootaround [$100K to 1st] (LAL vs GSW)

Watch The Sweat LIVE weekdays at 11 a.m. ET by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.