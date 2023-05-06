Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for May 6

Saturday’s NBA DFS slate gets underway at 3:30 p.m. ET with the Knicks playing their first game in Miami. The final game of the slate takes place later in the evening with the Warriors traveling to Los Angeles to face the No. 7 seed Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Guard

Studs

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers, $9,800 — Just as predicted, Curry exploded for 50 points last Sunday in the Game 7 matchup with the Kings. It didn’t take a crystal ball to make that prediction. It doesn’t take a crystal ball to make predictions moving forward. Curry is carrying the Warriors. Fade him at your own risk.

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks at Miami Heat, $8,300 — This is the pivot. The Knicks have the lowest projected team total on the two-game slate (103). This is the slow game and the Knicks are road dogs. Brunson is significantly cheaper than Curry. Throughout the playoffs, he’s sustained a solid floor. In Game 2, Brunson evened the series by nailing six 3-pointers (45.8 DKFP). If New York is to stand a chance in Miami, it will require a big night by Brunson.

Value

Dennis Schroder, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors, $3,900 — Game 2 was a blow out. Forget about it. Forget about Schroder only playing 19 minutes. In the competitive Game 1 contest, Schroder played 31.2 minutes and scored 28 DKFP. The Lakers are favored at home. This will be similar to Game 1. His minutes will return, and Schroder should score around 25 DKFP.

Forward

Studs

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors, $9,900 — The Kentucky Derby will be settled by the 8:30 p.m. ET tip in LA. That doesn’t mean the racing is over. The Warriors and Lakers play at a rapid pace. Despite the fantastic game environment, James has disappointed in DFS in this series. In Game 1, he shot 9-for-24 from the field. In Game 2, he only played 28 minutes in the blowout loss. He’s due and the Lakers cannot afford to lose this home game. Expect some hero ball.

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks, $9,400 — Where did Jimmy go in Game 2? He played 43.5 minutes but his usage rate was almost half of what it has been during the playoffs. No surprise, the Heat loss. If you want a job done right, do it yourself. However, there is a little bit of a surprise. Butler still scored 49.3 DKFP despite the light workload. His floor is among the best on the slate, and as demonstrated in the series with the Bucks, his ceiling might be the highest.

Value

Caleb Martin, Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks, $5,300 — Where did Jimmy go? Where did Caleb come from? In round one, he scored over 27 DKFP three times. In Game 1 of this series, he earned 31 minutes of court time and scored 22.8 DKFP. The Heat started him for Game 2 for the first time since Feb. 15. He scored 35.5 DKFP in 38 minutes with a 20.1% usage rate.

Center

Studs

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors, $10,100 — It’s a small slate with marquee teams matching up. The studs aren’t secrets. There is a natural inclination to pay down at center. That’s a regular season strategy. Center value is the norm on regular slates with players resting. That’s not the case in the playoffs. Davis played 43 minutes and scored 75.3 DKFP in the Lakers’ Game 1 win. He disappointed in Game 2, but that was a blowout loss. This game should be competitive, so Davis could score north of 60 DKFP on Saturday night.

Julius Randle, New York Knicks at Miami Heat, $7,800 — Better late than never. Randle was a no show for round one of the playoffs. He sat out Game 1 vs. the Heat. On May 2, he was finally healthy enough to play. He scored 53.5 DKFP in 37.6 minutes of work. He’s had three days to rest. The game environment isn’t great for fantasy but Randle could take over this series and explode in South Beach on Saturday.

Value

Kevin Looney, Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers, $6,300 — First of all, Looney isn’t that cheap. That’s fine. Regular season punts at center are no longer an option. His price lowers his ownership. Game 2 further drives down his ownership. Was Looney ill in Game 2 or did the Warriors go small? Looney scored 47.3 DKFP in Game 1 (23 rebounds) but the Warriors lost. In Game 2, he played 11.6 minutes and the Warriors blew out the Lakers. C JaMychal Green ($3,600) started and scored 20.3 DKFP in 12.3 minutes. Will Steve Kerr bench the rebound machine?

