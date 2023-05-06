Fantasy Football Rankings: DraftKings Best Ball Wide Receiver Rankings 1-30

It’s officially the best time of the year, as NFL Best Ball is back on DraftKings.

Below I have ranked my top-30 wide receivers for the 2023 DraftKings NFL Best Ball season.

WR Rankings Ranking Name Team Ranking Name Team 1 Justin Jefferson MIN 2 Ja'Marr Chase CIN 3 Cooper Kupp LAR 4 Tyreek Hill MIA 5 Davante Adams LV 6 Stefon Diggs BUF 7 A.J. Brown PHI 8 CeeDee Lamb DAL 9 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET 10 Jaylen Waddle MIA 11 DeVonta Smith PHI 12 Garrett Wilson NYJ 13 Tee Higgins CIN 14 Chris Olave NO 15 DK Metcalf SEA 16 Deebo Samuel SF 17 Calvin Ridley JAC 18 Jerry Jeudy DEN 19 Amari Cooper CLE 20 Mike Williams LAC 21 DeAndre Hopkins ARZ 22 Christian Watson GB 23 Drake London ATL 24 DJ Moore CHI 25 Christian Kirk JAC 26 Keenan Allen LAC 27 Tyler Lockett SEA 28 Terry McLaurin WAS 29 Brandon Aiyuk SF 30 Michael Pittman IND

3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Kupp’s 2022 season was derailed by injury after he hurt his ankle in Week 10 vs. the Cardinals. He would need surgery and subsequently missed the remainder of the season. In the nine games he did play, however, he was his usual dominant self, posting five 100+ yard games and six touchdowns. Despite missing almost half the year, Kupp still caught a whopping 75 passes for 812 yards.

With the ankle injury fully behind him, he will look to reclaim his overall WR1 ranking from 2020. The Rams are going to be a sieve on defense this season, and should find themselves in quite a few shootouts, especially considering the division they play in. Kupp’s competition for targets is also the weakest it’s been arguably his entire Rams career, as Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek and rookie Puka Nacua round out the WR corps for LA.

With Matthew Stafford set to return after the injury bug bit him as well last year, Kupp should absolutely remain a target hog in this offense. He’s my WR3 right now behind only Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase, but it would be a surprise to no one if he finished as the No. 1 overall DKFP scorer at the position this season.

St. Brown was a monster for the Lions in 2022, and has really established himself as one of the premier WR1’s in the NFL. ARSB ranked 10th in the league last year in target share, eighth in yards per route run and second in targets per route run, trailing only Tyreek Hill. His counting stats were elite as well, hauling in 106 balls for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns, despite missing a game due to an ankle injury and playing at less than 100% in others.

St. Brown finished as the overall WR8 last season and Detroit did almost nothing to improve its receiving corps for 2023. In fact, Jameson Williams, who was supposed to replace D.J. Chark opposite ARSB, will be suspended for the first six games of the year. St. Brown has a chance to go nuclear once again in this high octane Lions’ offense and I have him ranked as the WR9.

17. Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars

Remember him? Ridley has been out of action since October of 2021 due to mental health issues and then of course his gambling suspension. The Jaguars traded for the former Alabama product this past November, who will take over the WR1-A role alongside Christian Kirk. It feels like a lifetime ago, but Ridley posted a 90-catch, 1,374-yard, 10-touchdown season in 2020, the last time he was fully healthy.

Still only 28, he should thrive for the Jaguars this year in what will be his best quarterback situation to date. Jacksonville ranked eighth in the NFL in pass rate over expectation in 2022, and that number should rise as Trevor Lawrence continues his ascension to superstardom. Ranked as my WR17, Ridley makes for a strong pick at the end of the third round.

23. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

London has a pretty strong rookie season for Atlanta despite dealing with subpar quarterback play and a coach who legit refuses to throw the ball. He finished his rookie year ranking fifth among all wide receivers in both target share percentage and targets per route run.

Despite Atlanta posting the second lowest pass rate over expectation in the NFL in 2022, London still finished the year with 72 receptions for 866 yards. Commanding targets is absolutely a skill, and it’s clear the USC product possesses it in spades.

Atlanta’s WR room might just be the worst in the league, as London will be competing for targets with the newly-signed Mack Hollins and Bucs castoff Scotty Miller. Of course the team still has Kyle Pitts, but he’s shown next to nothing thus far in his NFL career. There’s plenty of room for a second year breakout for London, even on an offense that projects to run a ton once again.

This WR23 ranking is definitely a bit conservative, but will likely be slightly above market. I expect to have my shares this season.

