Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for May 7

Sunday’s NBA DFS slate begins with the Boston Celtics at the Philadelphia 76ers at 3:30 p.m. ET. The second game of the slate matches the No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets against the Phoenix Suns at 8 p.m. ET.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $300K Shootaround [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Guard

Studs

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets, $10,000 — Russell Westbrook unleashed a monster. The final play of Game 1 vs. the Clippers opened Pandora’s Box. In the next seven games, Booker’s lowest output is 48.5 DKFP and three times he has topped 68 DKFP. In the Game 3 win at home, Booker scored 47 points while handing out nine assists for 77 DKFP.

James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics, $8,600 — Game 2 and 3 were not good for Harden or the 76ers. In Game 1, with Embiid out, the pressure was on Harden. Pressure makes diamonds. Harden scored 61.3 DKFP and Philly won Game 1 at Boston. The pressure is back on, even if Embiid returns. Harden took 30 shots in Game 1. In the subsequent games, he did not exceed half that total. Worse than that he made two shots in Game 2 and three shots in Game 3. Either he makes four shots in Game 4 or he explodes.

Value

Malcolm Brogdon, Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, $5,200 — So far in the playoffs, the Celtics’ second-unit star has scored at least 22 DKFP in each game. He’s exceeded 26 DKFP five times. In this series, he has scored 28.8, 38.5 and 28.8 DKFP. His scoring and peripheral stats are fairly consistent. Whether he hits or not comes down to the 3-point shot. Brogdon hit six threes in Game 2 and three in Game 3. Why can’t he hit six again? The playoffs are all about taking threes. Boston beat the Bucks in 2021 by hitting threes and lost in the Finals by missing threes. Make them or miss them, you still must take them.

Forward

Studs

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets, $9,900 — With their backs against the wall, the Suns responded with a 121-114 win at home in Game 3. Booker was the main part of that response, but Durant was very active in that pivotal set — 39 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and two blocks (66.8 DKFP). Durant’s upside has been limited during the playoffs but his floor is high and consistent. He’s scored over 50 DKFP in four of the last five games.

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, $ — Boston has Philly on the ropes. This is no time to mess around. They do not want to give the 76ers life. They will get the best from the Sixers on Sunday. That’s good for Tatum’s DFS value. Tatum scored 67.3 and 54 DKFP in the two competitive games in this series. He only scored 27.3 DKFP in the Game 2 blowout win because Boston’s bench could not miss. This game should be close and Tatum should be in the middle of it.

Value

De’Anthony Melton, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics, $4,500 — There’s not a lot of action available for the value players off the bench. The starters rarely come off the floor. Melton has been one of the few second-unit players to scratch out a role in the playoffs. Melton scored 27.3 DKFP in Game 1 (five 3PM) and 37 DKFP in Game 3 (four 3PM, eight rebounds and four steals). The rebounds and steals cannot be counted on, but as a value pick, hoping for a hot hand beyond the 3-point line is not a bad idea.

Center

Studs

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns, $10,900 — The Joker has been featured in the DK Nation DFS Targets Article more than any NBA player. For as long as the Nuggets are still in the playoffs, and that could be the whole way, Jokic will be written up. The playoffs have not been much different than the regular season for the MVP candidate. In the last five games, he has scored 71.8, 80.3, 55.8 (only 32 minutes in a blowout win), 73.5 and 80.8 DKFP.

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics, $10,200 — The Sixers are down 1-2, but they’re at home with a chance to even the series. Embiid missed the series opening win. He returned for a blowout loss on Wednesday (26.5 minutes) and was in full action in a tight loss on Friday. In that Game 3 loss, Embiid scored 61.3 DKFP in 39 minutes. He’s questionable on Sunday but he will be needed. Expect a performance at least as good as Game 3 and a ceiling game is not out of the question.

Value

Jock Landale, Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets, $3,200 — There are safer centers that aren’t too expensive on this two-game slate. They are safe but lack upside. Landale lacks upside, but he can return value and provide salary relief. He scored 18.8 DKFP across 22 minutes for a return of 6.1x in Game 3. In Game 1, he returned 6.3x value. In the Clippers series, he played in three games. He hit 5.6x and 9.2x in two of those games.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $300K Shootaround [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is greenflagradio2) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.