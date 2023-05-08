DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: AT&T Byron Nelson Predictions, Preview

The PGA TOUR heads to McKinney, Texas, this week for the AT&T Byron Nelson. TPC Craig Ranch will host the event for the third straight year and is a 7,468-yard par 71 featuring Bentgrass greens. The field this week will be headlined by world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, along with Jordan Spieth and two-time defending champion K.H. Lee.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $700K Pitch + Putt [$200K to 1st]

K.H. Lee ($9,300)

It appears Lee is rounding into form just in time to potentially three-peat at the Byron Nelson. He played superb golf last week at Quail Hollow, finishing in a tie for eighth place while gaining 4.2 strokes ball-striking and an additional 3.04 putting. He closed with a bogey-free 68 in his final round as well and looks more than ready for his title defense this week. Lee has now made six of his past seven cuts and a very impressive 13-of-16 on the season.

Lee has quietly gotten himself up to No. 44 in the Official World Golf Ranking, while also ranking 12th in this field in SG: Total across his past 48 rounds. In his two career starts at TPC Craig Ranch, the South Korean is averaging 3.7 total strokes gained per round, which is a full stroke better than the next closest golfer in the field (Jordan Spieth). Just to put that in perspective, Spieth ranks one full stroke per round better than Ryan Palmer, who ranks 10th in this field in that department. That’s how dominant Lee has been at this track.

For whatever reason he’s just taken a serious liking to this place, posting back-to-back masterclass finishes of 25 and 26-under-par to take home the title in both 2021 and 2022. With the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama all in the field this week, Lee might somehow get lost in the shuffle. That would be a massive mistake, as he’s playing great right now and is more than reasonably priced for his upside at this event. They don’t call him TPC Lee for nothing.

Stephan Jaeger ($8,200)

As long as Jaeger is priced in this low $8,000 range he’s going to be a borderline lock in all contest formats. His tee-to-green game has improved by leaps and bounds this season and that’s led him to making 14-of-17 cuts on the year. He’s coming off another really strong week at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he gained over 5.8 strokes ball-striking and 10.22 from tee to green. Unfortunately, he lost another 4.1 strokes on the greens, which has been a theme for him this year and has prevented him from contending most weeks.

At just $8,200, however, we do not need him to win. Just get through to the weekend and make some birdies en route to a T30 finish and we’ll call that a day. He played this event last year and finished T38, and I’m fully expecting an improvement on that this year.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout ($8,000)

Bezuidenhout is another cut-maker that’s a bit underpriced in this field. On the season he’s made the weekend in 8-of-11 PGA TOUR standard cut events. The fact that he even missed three is a bit surprising. In his lone start at TPC Craig Ranch last season he finished in a tie for 12th and averaged 2.03 SG: Putting per round. The South African is one of the premier putters on the PGA TOUR and has been locked in of late with the flat stick, ranking seventh in this field on the greens across his past 12 rounds.

The positive sign is that his irons have also been dialed in during this stretch, as he sits third in this field in SG: Approach in the same time frame. At just $8,000 on DraftKings this week, Bezuidenhout is an extremely enticing option in both cash games and GPPs.

