Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for May 8

The second round of the NBA playoffs delivered two classics on Sunday. James Harden hit a game-winning 3-pointer to tie their series at two games apiece, while the Suns were able to survive a 51-point effort from Nikola Jokic to bring their series level.

We have two more Game 4s on tap for Monday, starting with the Knicks vs. the Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET. Things wrap up with Warriors-Lakers at 10 p.m. ET, with the defending champs needing a win to avoid falling into a dreaded 1-3 hole.

Let’s dive into some of my favorite DFS options to consider at each position.

Guard

Studs

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers ($9,600) – The Lakers have done a good job of keeping Curry in check this series, limiting him to 41.5, 46.5, and 37.0 DKFP. However, he did play 32 minutes or less in the past two outings, and Curry is capable of flipping the switch in an instant. The Kings also did a pretty good job of containing Curry until he dropped 50 points and 74.0 DKFP on their heads in Game 7.

Curry should undoubtedly see a few more minutes if Game 4 is more competitive, especially with the Warriors down 1-2 in the series. He’s also been the best fantasy producer among Monday’s backcourt options by a wide margin. He’s averaged 1.42 DKFP per minute this season, and no other guard is above 1.14.

D’Angelo Russell, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors ($6,400) – It was a tale of two halves for Russell in Game 3. He was an absolute monster in the first half, racking up a team-high 21 points with four assists and two rebounds and propelling the Lakers to an 11-point halftime lead. He followed that up with zero points, one rebound, one assist, and three turnovers in the second half, albeit in just 9.3 minutes.

Still, Russell’s excellent first-half contributions propelled him to 34.25 DKFP for the evening. It wasn’t the monster performance that he was on-pace for, but Russell has been a steady fantasy contributor for most of the postseason. He’s scored at least 34.25 DKFP in four of his past five outings, including 44.5 DKFP in the clinching win vs. the Grizzlies. That gives him a nice combination of floor and ceiling at his current price tag.

Other Options – Jalen Brunson ($8,500), Klay Thompson ($7,000)

Value

Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors ($5,600) – Reaves is the Lakers’ other backcourt option, and he hasn’t been quite as impressive as Russell in this series. He’s struggled to 21.75 DKFP or fewer in the first three games, shooting just 9-28 from the field. Maybe Reaves is not, in fact, HIM.

The good news for Reaves is that his minutes have been curtailed in the past two contests, both of which were blowouts in the fourth quarter. He played 38.5 minutes in a competitive contest in Game 1, so he should see a boost in playing time if we ever get another even matchup. He’s also been priced down slightly for Game 4, making him a solid buy-low target.

Other Options – Gabe Vincent ($5,200), Jordan Poole ($5,000)

Forward

Studs

Julius Randle, New York Knicks at Miami Heat ($8,000) – It has been a postseason to forget for Randle, who has struggled with both injuries and ineffectiveness. However, Randle’s playing time has trended in the right direction over the past two contests. He returned to the Knicks’ lineup in Game 2 vs. the Heat and responded with 53.5 DKFP over 37.7 minutes. He wasn’t nearly as effective in Game 3, finishing with just 30.0 DKFP, but he did see another 38 minutes.

If Randle is going to continue to see that much playing time, he’s an absolute steal at just $8,000. He was priced closer to $10,000 during the regular season, and he averaged 1.28 DKFP per minute for the year. That trails only Curry, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis on this slate, all three of which are significantly more expensive than Randle. As long as Randle doesn’t have another disastrous shooting performance – he was 4-15 in his last outing – he should deliver excellent value at his current price tag.

Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers ($6,500) – Wiggins was one of the few bright spots for the Warriors in Game 3, finishing with 36.25 DKFP across 27.8 minutes. It was his second-highest fantasy total of the postseason, despite playing roughly 10 fewer minutes than expected.

Overall, Wiggins has been a steady contributor during the postseason, even though he missed the final two months of the regular season. He’s scored at least 29.75 DKFP in eight of 10 contests, and he’s had at least 33.5 in four of his past eight. Wiggins was arguably the Warriors’ second-best player during the title run last season, and they’re going to need him to produce at that level if they’re going to make it out of this series. His price tag has dipped down to just $6,500, making him an excellent midrange option.

Other Options – LeBron James ($9,700), Jimmy Butler ($9,500; questionable)

Value

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers ($6,000) – Green was dreadful for the Warriors in Game 3, managing just two points, two rebounds, and four assists for 14.5 DKFP. The only thing he could do on the floor was foul people, racking up five in just 22.7 minutes.

Green is clearly not the same player that he was in his prime, and it’s fair to wonder if this is his final go-around with the Warriors. However, he’s still been more effective than usual during the postseason, averaging 1.10 DKFP per minute over the past month.

His price tag has dipped to just $6,000 for Game 4, making him one of the best values on the slate. Before his Game 3 disaster, Green had scored at least 29.5 DKFP in six straight games, and he had at least 40.0 in three of them. You’ll gladly take that kind of production at $6,000.

Other Options – Josh Hart ($6,300), Rui Hachimura ($3,900), Lonnie Walker ($3,300)

Center

Stud

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors ($10,200) – LeBron James will always be The King, but Davis is officially the guy pulling all the strings in Los Angeles. He’s been instrumental in their two wins vs. the Warriors, racking up 59.75 and 75.25 DKFP. Golden State has seemingly no answer for him on the interior, and Davis is also dominating on the glass and protecting the rim. He has at least three blocked shots in all three contests, and he’s pulled down at least 13 boards in two of them.

Nothing should fundamentally change for Davis in Game 4. He’s too big and athletic for the rest of the Warriors’ big men, so he should be able to control this contest. He provides the highest ceiling on the slate, and he’s too cheap at $10,200.

Other Options – Bam Adebayo ($7,700)

Value

Isaiah Hartenstein, New York Knicks at Miami Heat ($3,500) – Hartenstein was a big part of the Knicks’ victory over the Heat in Game 2, providing the team was a much-needed burst of energy off the bench. He finished with 19.75 DKFP in 26 minutes, which was enough to provide value at his minimal price tag.

Hartenstein followed that up with another 26 minutes in Game 3, playing more minutes than starter Mitchell Robinson in both contests. Hartenstein has averaged 0.87 DKFP per minute for the year, so he’s a solid punt play at $3,500.

Other Options – Kevon Looney ($5,400)

