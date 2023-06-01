Fantasy Basketball Millionaire Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Plays for Nuggets vs. Heat

DraftKings contributors Julian Edlow and Jeff Pratt, along with DK Nation’s Chinmay Vaidya, join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings plays for the NBA Finals.

Julian’s Picks:

Nikola Jokic ($21,000 Captain)

Value Play

Bruce Brown ($6,200)

Jeff’s Picks:

Captain

Nikola Jokic ($21,000 Captain) or Jamal Murray ($16,200 Captain)

Value Play

Michael Porter Jr. ($7,600)

Chinmay’s Picks:

Captain

Nikola Jokic ($21,000 Captain) or Jimmy Butler ($20,100 Captain)

Value Play

Caleb Martin ($7,400)

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

