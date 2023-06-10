Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for June 10

After a busy afternoon of baseball, there are three games on Saturday night’s slate on DraftKings, which starts at 7:15 p.m. ET. The three games include two divisional matchups from the American League sandwiched around a National League showdown by the Bay. The historic rivalry between the Red Sox and Yankees gets things underway, and we wrap up the night with a good matchup between the Angels and Mariners that is expected to have plenty of runs produced, which is why it has the highest over/under on the night slate on DraftKings Sportsbook.

As always for DFS fantasy baseball, it’s critical to keep a close eye on pregame lineups and the latest player news leading up to game time. You can do that by installing the DK Live app and following DK Live on Twitter (@dklive). I’m also on Twitter (@ZT_Sports), where you can keep up with all my picks as the season continues.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $100K Relay Throw [$25K to 1st] (Night)

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis, and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

PITCHER

Stud

Domingo Germán, Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees ($9,900) – While there are six teams to choose from and plenty of ways to build your lineups, there aren’t a ton of top pitching options. Germán is the best of the bunch but is also the most expensive. He’s worth considering paying up for, though, given his recent form.

Last Sunday, he held the Los Angeles Dodgers to just one run on four hits over 6 2⁄ 3 innings with six strikeouts and 22 DKFP in a no-decision. It was just his second start back after serving a 10-game foreign substance ban, but he has allowed two runs or fewer in five of his past six outings dating back to before the issue with the sticky stuff. He has 26 strikeouts over 35 innings during that run of success with a 2.31 ERA and 3.57 FIP. He hasn’t faced the Red Sox yet this year, but he held them to four runs in two starts with nine strikeouts over 11 innings in two starts last season. Germán doesn’t usually stack up a ton of strikeouts but works deep into games and keeps opponents in check. He also has good home splits, allowing just a .155 batting average and .215 wOBA in his starts at Yankee Stadium.

Other Option – Tanner Houck ($8,600)

Value

Kyle Hendricks, Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants ($7,700) – Hendricks doesn’t pile up strikeouts like an elite starting pitching play, but he’s the best available on this slate and in a pretty good matchup against the Giants. Hendricks got a late start to the season due to a shoulder strain but has been working his way back into form. He has gone 0-for-2 with a 4.70 ERA but his 3.73 FIP shows he should be due some positive regression.

He has been efficient in his past couple of starts and has worked up to six innings. Hendricks has posted exactly 9.9 DKFP in each of his past two games in tough matchups against the Rays and Padres, and he should be able to continue his progression with a better outing against the Giants. Without many other strong options in this price range, Hendricks is a solid pick to produce a solid enough return to be the best option under $8K.

INFIELD

Stud

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners ($6,100) – Ohtani got a no-decision on the mound Friday night, but he delivered at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and a home run. He has hit safely in nine of his past 10 games, going 15-for-40 (.375) with four doubles and five home runs and an impressive average of 15.3 DKFP per game over that stretch. He and the Angels are in one of the best matchups of the night against Bryan Woo ($5,500), who was rocked for six runs on seven hits in two innings in his MLB debut last week. Woo let lefties go 4-for-6 with two doubles in that start and may need more time in the minors before he’s ready for this level. Given how hot Ohtani has been recently and such a great matchup, he’s a key building block for almost any roster build, especially since he can either fill 1B or OF.

Stud

Brandon Drury, Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners ($4,100) – Drury lost his six-game hitting streak on Thursday and got Friday night off. He should be back in the lineup Friday and has been hitting well enough to be worth a look at this salary barely over $4K. He has hit .307 (23-for-75) over his past 20 games with three homers, eight doubles, a .227 ISO and a .390 wOBA. Drury is also on the strong side of the splits since he has hit seven of his 10 homers this season at home, where he has a .408 wOBA.

Other Options – Dansby Swanson ($5,400), LaMonte Wade Jr. ($4,600)

Value

Patrick Bailey, San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs ($3,200) – The switch-hitting catcher has been a great contributor since joining the Giants in mid-May. He is the No. 11 prospect in the team’s farm system, per MLB Pipeline, and earned the call-up after hitting .276 with four homers in 28 games in Double-A and Triple-A. He has hit .298 in his 17 games in San Francisco with a pair of homers and a .361 wOBA. He has multiple hits in four of his past 10 games with a plate appearance while going 13-for-40 (.325). He has a high strikeout rate but has been productive when putting the ball in play. He’s a solid option behind the plate against Hendricks on this slate, where the other options don’t have much to offer offensively.

Value

José Caballero, Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels ($2,400) – Caballero has shown good upside when given opportunities at 2B for the Mariners. He has been in a bit of a platoon at the position, getting most of his work against lefties like Patrick Sandoval ($8,300). He has hit southpaws very well, going 12-for-38 (.316) in that split this season with one home run and a .421 wOBA. He also brings some potential stolen base production after stealing his seventh base of the season Friday night on his way to 11 DKFP.

Other Options – Ty France ($3,500), Dylan Moore ($3,100), Jared Walsh ($2,200)

OUTFIELD

Stud

Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels ($5,200) – Rodríguez stumbled out of the gate in his sophomore season for Seattle but has been starting to find his footing lately. He has gotten on base in 15 of his past 16 games, going 23-for-66 (.348) with four doubles, four home runs and four stolen bases while producing a .242 ISO and .414 wOBA. Rodríguez has a 62.5% hard-hit rate during that stretch and has been moved out of the leadoff spot to give him more RBI opportunities. He hasn’t been quite as electric this year as he was during his breakout season last year, but he is still a good play due to his high ceiling and strong form, especially on this limited slate.

Alex Verdugo, Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees ($4,800) – After being benched on Thursday due to lack of hustle, Verdugo returned with two hits Friday and has multiple hits in six of his past 12 games, going 15-for-49 (.306) over that span with a .357 wOBA. Verdugo also has a history of success against German, going 5-for-12 (.417) with four extra-base hits, including a home run. Verdugo is having a strong season as Boston’s primary leadoff hitter and gets plenty of chances to produce as a result of his spot in the batting order. He’s a great midrange target Saturday night in the Bronx.

Other Options – Giancarlo Stanton ($5,100), Adam Duvall ($4,900)

Value

Taylor Ward, Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners ($3,400) – Ward’s eight-game hitting streak came to an end on Friday night, but before going 0-for-4 in the series opener, Ward had gone 12-for-33 (.364) during his run of success with two doubles, three homers and a stolen base. He was dropped down in the Angels’ order and even platooned due to his struggles earlier this season, but he has turned things around since mid-May and earned his spot leading off ahead of Mike Trout ($5,900), Ohtani and Drury. If you’re playing Angels in the outfield Saturday night, Ward is a great play with a high ceiling with his salary under $3,500.

Value

Willie Calhoun, New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox ($2,100) – Calhoun hit leadoff in both of the Yankees’ games on Thursday and totaled 28 DKFP, but he wasn’t in the lineup Friday. He should be back in the order Saturday and will look to continue returning good value for his salary near the minimum. He has gone 12-for-39 (.308) over his past 11 games with five doubles, a home run and a .374 wOBA. He has more extra-base potential than a prototypical leadoff option but doesn’t bring stolen base potential. If you need a cheap outfielder, though, it’s hard to pass up on Calhoun at this price at the top of the Yankees’ order at Yankee Stadium.

Other Options – Mitch Haniger ($3,700), Teoscar Hernández ($2,900), Mike Tauchman

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $100K Relay Throw [$25K to 1st] (Night)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is z.thompson) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.