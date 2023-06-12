Lou Williams visits The Compound to talk Nuggets, life back in the Bubble

Three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams recently visited The Compound to chop it up and give his thoughts on the NBA Finals and reveal a little bit of what life was like back in the Bubble in Orlando in 2020.

Recorded before the Nuggets took a 3-1 series lead, Williams said he thinks Denver’s time together is starting to pay dividends. They’ve built their core and chemistry from having been together for so long. He says that they’re a “well-oiled machine” and he thinks they’re going to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Set Free Richardson chimes in that he calls two-time MVP Nikola Jokic the white Magic, which got a good chuckle from everyone at the table.

Meanwhile, Lou also painted a picture of life in the Bubble. Amid the pandemic, the NBA returned to play in July 2020 at Walt Disney World in Orlando to complete the season and playoffs. Teams were put sequestered in Disney hotels based on standings and played games at the resort’s Wide World of Sports complex. Williams said you would see LeBron on his bike, people doing yoga, people playing Spades on a rooftop. “It had some wild elements to it,” Williams said. However, he was quick to point out that he would never do that again for any amount of money in the world.

One big winner of life in the bubble, however? Jimmy Butler and his Big Face Coffee. Lou notes that he doesn’t really drink coffee, but he said Jimmy was moving units in the Bubble. It wasn’t a media story, Jimmy was really moving coffee there and had a little shop set up, Williams said.

Check out the DraftKings YouTube page for more. You can also follow The Compound on Twitter @thecompound__ and Instagram.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.