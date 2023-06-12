Fantasy Golf Value Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Bargain Plays for the U.S. Open

Following the RBC Canadian Open, which concluded with Canadian Nick Taylor coming out on top after an eventful playoff with Tommy Fleetwood, next is the season’s third major championship, the U.S. Open. For the first time ever, the North Course of Los Angeles Country Club (par 70, 7,421 yards, Bentgrass greens) will be hosting this major.

The North Course of Los Angeles CC is a unique par 70 that is home to 10 par fours, three par fives, and five par threes, which notably range from 124 yards to 290 yards. This lengthy course features wide fairways, but thick Bermuda rough and oddly shaped skinny greens that are surely going to be difficult to stick and hold. As always with a U.S. Open venue, being long and accurate off the tee is going to be a huge advantage at Los Angeles CC, and we need to be prioritizing elite drivers of the golf ball. For eight consecutive years, the golfer to win the U.S. Open has notably finished that season top-20 in SG OTT.

On top of these greens being small and narrow, they are all surrounded by deep and penalizing bunkers. So, in addition to being a strong iron player, we need to be targeting crafty short-game golfers who rank well in strokes gained around the green.

With Los Angeles CC presenting one extra par five for a par 70—these three par fives undoubtedly being some of the best scoring opportunities this demanding track has to offer—this puts a large weight on par five efficiency. Lastly, as always when we are anticipating a grueling test of golf, we need to be seeking golfers who are efficient at avoiding large numbers on their scorecards.

With all the best players in the world heading to the distinctive Los Angeles CC this week—with Tiger Woods (back/ankle) and Will Zalatoris (back) being the only notable absences—and this major coming shortly after the massive news that the PGA TOUR, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf league are merging to create a new entity, this U.S. Open should truly be a memorable viewing experience for golf fans. This is a full field of 156 golfers and it is important to note that this major presents a slightly limited cut than usual, with the top 60 and ties advancing following the first two rounds.

Below, I break down four of my favorite DraftKings value plays for the U.S. Open, which all cost less than $7.5K.

Si Woo Kim ($7,300) – While likely to be popular, Kim is too strong of a value to ignore this week. The four-time PGA TOUR winner is fresh off a T4 at the Memorial, in which he gained strokes in every major category except with his putter, including a whopping 12 strokes from T2G, which marked the most strokes Kim has generated from T2G since his win at the 2017 PLAYERS Championship. Additionally, the 27-year-old finished third in birdies and second in the least bogeys recorded among the world-class field at Muirfield Village that week.

Kim now has nine top-25 finishes to his name this season and his impressive campaign can mostly be attributed to his stellar ball striking, with him ranking top-30 in SGT2G, SG APP, and SG OTT for the year. Specifically, Kim is driving the ball better than ever, with him ranking 30th in SG OTT, which is the highest he has ever ranked in the metric since becoming a full-time player on the PGA TOUR eight years ago. Kim has made seven of his past 10 cuts at the major level—including three top-30 finishes—and carries the best odds to win the U.S. Open of all the players priced under $7.5K this week, at +6500 on the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Gary Woodland ($7,200) – Among the major championships, Woodland without a doubt played his best golf at the U.S. Open, making 8-of-12 cuts at this event, most notably with a win in 2019 and a T10 last year. On top of his fantastic resume at the U.S. Open, Woodland is in the midst of an excellent season on the PGA TOUR, making 8-of-13 cuts and carding six finishes of T31 or better, most recently with a T24 at the Memorial in his last start, in which Woodland gained strokes in every major category.

The veteran brings a deadly combination of elite iron play and elite work with his driver to the table—ranking top-15 in both SG APP and SG OTT this season—and is a legitimate threat for a top-20 finish this weekend.

Mito Pereira ($7,200) – Pereira is an outstanding target this week that could get overlooked, given he is a member of the LIV Golf league. The Chilean is coming off a T3 at the LIV Golf Invitational DC and ranks eighth in points on the LIV tour this season. Plus, Pereira advanced to the weekend at the first two majors of the season, most notably with a T18 at the PGA Championship just last month.

Outside of his putter, Pereira gained strokes in every major category at the challenging Oak Hill CC that week, including 10.7 strokes from T2G, which was good enough to rank the 28-year-old seventh in the stat for the major. Evident from this impressive showing, Pereira has the tools to thrive on a tough par 70 like Los Angeles CC and brings a much better upside than his low salary suggests.

Ryan Fox ($7,100) – Fox is criminally underpriced this week. The professional out of New Zealand has only missed one cut in eight starts this season, with all seven of his finishes impressively being inside the top 30. Collectively gaining strokes on APP, OTT, and with his putter in three of his last four starts, Fox is a great all-around talent that has made five of his last eight cuts at majors, including three top-30 finishes.

Fox is currently the 42nd-ranked golfer in the world, but is only the 52nd most expensive player on DraftKings this week and is a steal at this cheap price tag.

