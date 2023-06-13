F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 Pirelli Canadian Grand Prix 2023

Formula 1 returns to North America on Sunday. DraftKings Fantasy F1 is celebrating with a large fantasy racing contest that pays $25K to first place.

The DraftKings Pirelli Canadian Grand Prix 2023 slate locks at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.

1. Max Verstappen ($14,800) — His average finish this season is 1.3. Verstappen is the greatest driver alive. In seven races, he’s won five times and has been in the winning DFS F1 lineup five times. He’s won three races in a row, and he won the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix.

2. Sergio Perez ($11,200) — After his Baku Street Circuit win, there was optimism that Perez could compete for the Formula 1 championship. Three races later and three Verstappen wins later, Perez will be happy for No. 2.

3. Fernando Alonso ($10,000) — The Spaniard had his worst race of the season in the Spanish GP (seventh), but there’s little cause for concern. The Aston Martin lacked pace. It’s one race. In the other six races, he has five podiums and a fourth-place finish.

4. George Russell ($8,000) — The Silver Arrows are coming to life. Mercedes has a long way to go to take on Red Bull, but it’s becoming clear that Russell and Lewis Hamilton are the No. 2 team in F1 at the moment.

5. Lewis Hamilton ($10,200) — Despite a challenging 2022, Hamilton still managed to earned a podium finish in the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix. Hamilton has been an optimal DFS pick in four of the seven races in 2023, and he’s been optimal in each of the last three races (Miami, Monaco and Spain).

6. Carlos Sainz ($7,800) — Ferrari was a threat to Red Bull early in the 2022 season. A year later, they’re not even a threat to Mercedes. Sainz earned his fourth top-5 finish of the season in the Spanish GP, but his Ferrari doesn’t have race-winning pace.

7. Charles Leclerc ($8,600) — This has been a rough season for Leclerc, but he could turn it around in the Canadian GP. Leclerc earned a spot on the podium in the 2019 Canadian Grand Prix and last season, he drove through the field, going from 19th to fifth.

8. Esteban Ocon ($6,400) — Alpine is once again emerging as a top contender in the mid-pack. Early retirements marred Ocon’s stat sheet at the beginning of the season. In the last three races, Ocon has finished ninth, third and eighth.

9. Pierre Gasly ($5,600) — Quietly, Gasly is having a terrific season in his first year with Alpine. Gasly has a top-10 finish in six of the seven races this season.

10. Lance Stroll ($6,600) — This is Stroll’s home race. Is that a distraction or does it provide a motivation boost? Narratives aside, Stroll and Aston Martin have taken a huge step forward in 2023. Stroll’s average finish this season is 7.0.

