Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for June 14

The NBA season official ended on Monday. The NHL season officially ended on Tuesday. Preseason games for the NFL are at least six weeks away. We’re in the thick of baseball season now, baby!

Let’s celebrate with a 12-game featured slate this evening on DraftKings.

PITCHER

Stud

Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox, $10,800 - For years I was afraid to start a left-handed pitcher against the White Sox, but we are no longer in that place. Chicago’s been completely pedestrian within the split in 2023, and completely hapless versus any pitcher for the past two weeks. To wit, the White Sox own an MLB-worst 58 wRC+ since the beginning of June, a figure they pair with a robust 26.5% strikeout rate. Meanwhile, Kershaw’s pitched to a 1.45 ERA in his starts in Los Angeles so far this season. Even at 35-years-old, the lefty remains elite.

Value

Garrett Whitlock, Boston Red Sox vs. Colorado Rockies, $6,700 - Speaking of teams that can’t hit: The Rockies. Colorado has struggled to do much of anything with injuries to C.J. Cron, Charlie Blackmon and Kris Bryant pilling up. Since June 1, the Rockies sport a 26.1% strikeout rate and just a 71 wRC+. Unsurprisingly, Colorado’s .287 wOBA away from Coors Field for the season as a whole is also an NL-low mark. As for Whitlock, he’s been great, so long as he isn’t facing the Rays. The RHP has allowed a single earned run or fewer in three of his four starts where he wasn’t facing the best lineup in baseball. I think that’s fair.

INFIELD

Stud

Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals vs. Cincinnati Reds, $5,700 - This is a hefty price tag for anyone on the Royals, but I want to give some love to Witt, who has been better than people might realize the past six weeks. Though the surface numbers have yet to catch up, Witt’s produced a massive .393 expected wOBA dating back to May 1 — a span of 162 plate appearances. There’s a reason he was once the top prospect in all of baseball. He should be considered very dangerous in his matchup with Ben Lively ($6,800), who has allowed a combined five home runs in his last two starts.

Stud

Yandy Diaz, Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Athletics, $5,200 - Will the Athletics ever lose again? Probably not. But Diaz and his teammates should at least be able to do some damage off Luis Medina ($5,200) on Wednesday night. Overall, the young RHP has pitched to an ugly 7.53 ERA in 2023, with right-handed hitters giving him the most trouble. In fact, Medina’s surrendering 3.18 home runs per nine within the split. Diaz is right-handed. Diaz also owns a 176 wRC+ in right-on-right matchups this season.

Value

Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays, $3,700 - This almost seems like a free space at the moment. Henderson is the hottest hitter on the planet at the moment. Since June 1, the former top prospect is slashing .483/.500/1.034 with a 325 wRC+. That’s after basically sitting at the Mendoza line for the season’s first two months. Henderson should be batting leadoff tonight against Jose Berrios ($8,600), who has had his issues with LHBs in 2023. While Berrios has held RHBs to a .261 wOBA, lefties have compiled a mark of .350 across his 13 starts.

Value

Rodolfo Castro, Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, $3,400 - Here’s a fun trivia question. There are three qualified players with a wRC+ of at least 200 against left-handed pitching this season: Jorge Soler ($5,000), Ozzie Albies and Castro. Yeah. Rodolfo Castro. The switch-hitter is slashing .358/.443/.701 with a 202 wRC+ in his 79 plate appearances within the split. Drew Smyly ($7,200) has been good in 2023, but it’s hard to pass up that kind of production at this low a price.

OUTFIELD

Stud

Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Athletics, $5,800 - This high-powered Rays lineup has just four runs in its first two games against Oakland. At some point, the dam is going to burst, and I have a feeling Arozarena will be in the middle of it all. Plus, despite the fact the former Rookie of the Year has been better against LHPs in 2023, Arozarena still owns a 150 wRC+ against RHPs this season. He has no weaknesses.

Stud

Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees at New York Mets, $5,200 - Here’s what right-handed opponents are slashing off of Justin Verlander ($8,000) in his past five starts: .344/.394/.607 with a .426 wOBA. Generally speaking, I’m not one to question the ability of the multiple-time All-Star, but that’s rough. Stanton is always a threat to go deep and he has two career long balls off Verlander already.

Value

Ezequiel Duran, Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels, $3,400 - Add Duran to your ever-growing list of cheap assets that crush left-handed pitching. In 60 plate appearances within the split this season, Duran is in possession of a .413 wOBA and a 168 wRC+. I stand firm in the belief that Reid Detmers ($7,000) is better than his surface numbers suggest, yet he’s an LHP going up against a Rangers lineup that owns a 129 wRC+ within the split. This could get ugly for the Angels’ southpaw.

Value

Rob Refsnyder, Boston Red Sox vs. Colorado Rockies, $2,600 - At this point, I hope Refsnyder is already on the aforementioned lefty-crushing list. In 68 plate appearances within the split in 2023, the utility man has as many walks as strikeouts and a 166 wRC+. Also, I wouldn’t be too concerned about Austin Gomber ($5,100) getting to pitch outside of Coors Field tonight. The lefty is bad everywhere, as evidenced by his 5.80 FIP on the road.

