Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for June 15

Seven games are on the baseball schedule tonight starting at 7:10 p.m. E.T. We’ll go over the different targets and values you can use to build your DFS lineups for tonight.

Marcus Stroman, Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, $8,700 - Most of the pitchers on tonight’s slate feel really overpriced. The projected ownership is on them heavily, especially Sonny Gray ($9,300) and Christian Javier ($10,200). Gray hasn’t had a start worth his salary in quite some time, averaging just 10.7 DKFP. Yet, his price has been at least $9,500. He’s the cheapest he’s been since late April but even against the Tigers, I can’t trust him at this $9,300 salary. Javier is striking less than a batter per inning (8.8 K/9) and is facing a Nationals team that doesn’t strikeout much. On the year, they have a 19.3% K% against righties, which is the third lowest in the league.

Stroman is my top option against the Pirates. Despite pitching extremely well, his salary has stayed relatively the same at $8,700. Over his last five starts, he’s averaging 25.7 DKFP and has allowed a total of five runs over that span. While his strikeout numbers aren’t overly impressive either, he has struck out at least five batters in three straight games. The Pirates hover around league average in K% against righties with a 22.1% K% to go with a .324 wOBA and a 102 wRC+. With so many overpriced options, I think Stroman is in one of the better matchups tonight.

Matthew Boyd, Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins, $5,800 - Boyd is not going to be a comfortable click for your DFS lineup but I do like this matchup for him. He’ll have some high strikeout upside against the Twins, who have the second-highest K% against lefties at 27.1%. They aren’t a particularly strong offense against them either with a .306 wOBA and a 95 wRC+. Boyd does have an ugly 5.55 ERA but his advanced numbers aren’t as bad with an xERA of 4.20 and a 4.70 FIP. With one of the lowest salaries on the board, I think Boyd can return some value against the strikeout-prone Twins.

Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies, $4,800 - Albies has been crushing the ball lately, averaging 12.8 DKFP over his last 10 games. During that span, he’s hit four home runs with a double, eight RBI, and two stolen bases. He’s set up for another good matchup tonight against Rockies starter Kyle Freeland ($5,000). Against lefties, Albies has a .473 wOBA with a 200 wRC+ and a .324 ISO. Freeland has been better at Coors Field than he has on the road, as he has a .343 wOBA compared to a .308 at home.

Alex Bregman, Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals, $4,700 - Bregman continues to hit well after a very slow start to the year. It doesn’t hurt that the hitters in front of him have been getting on base either, as he’s already knocked in 10 runs through 12 games. He’ll be facing MacKenzie Gore ($7,800), who has really fallen off since a strong April. He’s only made two starts in June but has already been tagged for eight runs on 13 hits with nine strikeouts through 11 innings. That gives him a .372 wOBA and a 5.46 FIP for the month. It won’t get much easier against a good-hitting club against lefties.

Josh Bell, Cleveland Guardians at San Diego Padres, $2,500 - Bell shouldn’t be this cheap. He’s been consistently in the sub-$3K range and it’s paid off very well for anyone rostering him. When you’re that cheap and averaging 9.5 DKFP over your last 10 games, that’s been an excellent value. Tonight, he’ll face Ryan Weathers ($6,500) who has been bouncing from the bullpen and rotation. Righties have been tagging him for a .385 wOBA, a 5.57 FIP, and five of the six home runs he’s allowed. While Bell isn’t hitting for average against lefties, the pop has been there, as eight of his 13 hits have gone for extra bases.

Ronald Acuna Jr, Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies $6,600 - With my idea of going a bit cheaper at pitcher, you should be able to afford Acuna. What more can we say about him right now? I mean, he’s averaging 15.3 DKFP over his last 10 games, including 7 games with at least 10 DKFP. He’s on pace to completely demolish his career-high of 37 stolen bases, as he’s sitting on 29. Acuna is also getting on base nearly half the time against left-handed pitching, as indicated by his .449 on-base percentage. If you can afford him, you’re using him every single night.

Fernando Tatis Jr, San Diego Padres vs Cleveland Guardians, $6,000 - Tatis is another outfielder that has been mashing at the plate. He has a good matchup on tap against Guardians starter Logan Allen ($6,900). Against righties, Allen has a .327 wOBA with four of the five home runs allowed. Tatis has been hitting for a ton of power against southpaws, with a .426 ISO to go with a .472 wOBA and a 205 wRC+.

Andrew Benintendi, Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers, $2,900 - Incredibly, Benintendi has yet to hit a home run this season. Only three players in MLB have logged at least 200 plate appearances and haven’t hit a home run. Benintendi, Tim Anderson, and Myles Straw. However, do I like him tonight against Michael Grove ($5,200). He has some dramatic splits against lefties and righties and that’s what I want to exploit. Grove has a .474 wOBA and a 7.40 FIP against lefties but only a .290 wOBA and a 2.51 FIP against righties. This could be a great spot to save some salary in the outfield position.

