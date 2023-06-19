Fantasy Football: Unsigned NFL Free-Agents and How to Draft Them in Best Ball

It’s officially the best time of the year, as NFL Best Ball is back on DraftKings.

There are still a few NFL veterans floating around the free-agent market. In this article I will list some possible landing spots and explain how and if you should be drafting these players.

1. DeAndre Hopkins

Potential Landing Spots: Chiefs, Bills, Lions, Patriots

Current ADP: 41.6

Hopkins was released by the Cardinals on May 26th after three seasons with the team, and he should have a long list of suitors after a productive 2022 campaign. After being suspended for the first six games due to violating the NFL’s performance enhancing drug policy, Hopkins posted 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns in his nine games.

D-Hop just turned 31, so it would seem likely that he signs with a true Super Bowl contender at this stage of his career. Both the Bills and Chiefs make the most sense. He would step in and be the immediate WR2 on the Bills opposite Stefon Diggs and likely push Gabe Davis down the depth chart a bit. If he ended up in KC, he’d be the de facto WR1, although we know that Travis Kelce is the WR1 at tight end. A dark horse team that would be a lot of fun would be the Lions, especially since Jameson Williams is suspended for the first six games of 2023. A WR corps consisting of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Hopkins would be in the upper echelon of the NFL and make the Lions even more dangerous on offense.

Another report has since surfaced that Hopkins was visiting with the Patriots. If he lands in Foxboro, that would be a pretty significant downgrade from the three teams mentioned above. New England is a run-first team with a below average quarterback, and would severely ding his fantasy value.

Hopkins 38.2 ADP earlier this offseason had me staying away in what would have been an ugly situation in Arizona. That would also be the case if he ends up with the Patriots.

However, his ADP has since dropped a bit and if he ends up signing with either the Bills, Chiefs or Lions, you could make the argument his ADP is too low. I would likely draft Hopkins over the likes of Breece Hall, Calvin Ridley and Najee Harris if he lands in the right situation. Drafting him at cost right now could either end up being a bargain, or come back to haunt you if he lands in a poor situation. It’s just about how much risk you’re willing to tolerate.

2. Dalvin Cook

Potential Landing Spots: Dolphins, Bills, Bears

Current ADP: 74.3

After six seasons in Minnesota, the Vikings finally cut ties with Cook on June 9th. This move was financially motivated, as Cook was owed over $25 million across the next three seasons. Cook was also coming off the least efficient season of his career in 2022, posting a career-low 4.4 yards per carry. He did remain healthy, however, playing in all 17 games for the first time in his career.

The most likely landing spot based on early reports would be the Dolphins. Cook was born in Opa-Locka, Florida and went to Miami Central high school. The Miami Herald reported that Miami could be an option, even with the team boasting quite a few options in its backfield. If Cook does land with the Dolphins, he’d have to compete for touches with Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and rookie Devon Achane. That would be a complete headache for fantasy.

If he landed on a team like the Bills or Bears, Cook would immediately be an upgrade over guys like Damien Harris, Nyhiem Hines and D’Onta Foreman. Regardless of landing spot, Cook’s days of being a bellcow are over, meaning he’s longer an early round selection.

His current ADP on DraftKings is 74.3, and I would personally take a wait and see approach before deciding to take the plunge on him at that price.

3. Ezekiel Elliot

Potential Landing Spots: Chargers, Cowboys

Current ADP: 175.8

Elliot’s tenure in Dallas has finally (for now) come to an end after seven seasons with America’s Team. In his prime, Elliot was arguably the best pure runner in the NFL, but injuries have taken their toll on the former Ohio State Buckeye. Elliot has amassed a whopping 1,994 career touches in his seven NFL seasons when you combine regular season and postseason games, and it’s quite visible that his burst is no longer there.

In his final season in Big D, Elliot posted the lowest yardage from scrimmage total (968) and yards per carry (3.8) of his career. The Cowboys released him back in March in order to save $10.9 million against the cap. They have a much younger, sprier version of Zeke in Tony Pollard, who is ready to be unleashed. Dallas also went and drafted RB Deuce Vaughn from Kansas State in the sixth round of this year’s draft.

Jerry Jones did say that a reunion between Elliot and the Cowboys was still on the table, though Elliot would have to take a handsome pay cut. At this point it’s unlikely he returns to the Cowboys. The most logical landing spot for Elliot would be with the Chargers, as their new offensive coordinator is Kellen Moore, who’s been the OC in Dallas for the past four seasons.

Los Angeles has very limited running back depth at the moment behind Austin Ekeler, with Joshua Kelley and Isaiah Spiller as the primary backups. Despite losing most of his lateral agility, Elliot still has a nose for the end zone, as he scored 12 touchdowns last year for the Cowboys. That put him in a tie for third among running backs with Nick Chubb and Josh Jacobs.

Elliot’s ADP on DraftKings sits at 175.8 right now, which would be the middle of the 15th round. It’s hard to envision him carving out any type of workhorse role wherever he goes, but if he does land with LA, there’s definitely some touchdown upside to be had. He’s still only 27 years old and will absolutely be playing football in 2023, so taking a shot this late in drafts is not a bad idea. The best time to draft him would be now, as once Elliot does sign with a team it’s likely his ADP jumps more than a few rounds just based on his name alone.

4. Leonard Fournette

Potential Landing Spots: Chargers, Bills

Current ADP: 200.3

After Tom Brady retired, the Bucs moved into rebuild mode and decided they did not want to pay Fournette. After his release, Fournette was linked to the Chargers as a likely landing spot. It makes sense, as Fournette at this stage of his career is not going to sign with anyone but a contender.

Backing up Austin Ekeler would be a pretty good spot for Playoff Lenny’s fantasy value, as the Chargers should live in the red zone this season, and it’s unlikely he would cede much work to Joshua Kelley or Isaiah Spiller.

At his current 200.3 ADP, it certainly could not hurt to grab some Fournette and hope the cards fall your way in terms of his landing spot. There’s virtually no risk.

5. Kareem Hunt

Potential Landing Spots: Commanders, Broncos, Browns

Current ADP: 210.8

Hunt had arguably the worst season of his career last year for the Browns, averaging a career-low 3.8 yards per carry and posting just 678 yards from scrimmage. It’s pretty telling that Cleveland has yet to re-sign him, being that their only backups to future Hall-of-Famer Nick Chubb are Jerome Ford and Demetric Felton Jr.

Hunt was never able to replicate his monster rookie season with the Chiefs, when he rushed for 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns. Off-the-field issues and injuries contributed to his downfall, but he remains only 28 years old and will likely find a job for a running-back-needy team before training camp begins. A reunion with the Browns is of course not off the table either.

Denver was linked to Hunt earlier this offseason, and it would make sense to bring additional depth behind Samaje Perine, as Javonte Williams continues to recover from his ACL tear. The ideal landing spot for Hunt would be back with the Browns, even though he played quite sparingly last season.

If he does end up with the Broncos, but Williams is ready for Week 1, Hunt would likely just be running back depth, or a part of a three-way committee. Both of which would be doomsday for his fantasy value.

Another recent report was that the Commanders have been looking into potentially bringing in Hunt. Being that they already have both their early down grinder (Brian Robinson) and passing down back (Antonio Gibson) in tow, Hunt wouldn’t be more than insurance incase one of them got injured.

For now we have very little reason to draft him, but that of course is subject to change if a mystery team jumps into the mix and signs him.

6. Jarvis Landry

Potential Landing Spots: Packers, Falcons

Current ADP: NA

Landry remains a free-agent after the Saints decided to not bring him back when his contract expired after 2022 season. The thirty-year old had an injury-riddled season for New Orleans last year, posting just 25 receptions for 272 yards in nine games. He also averaged his fewest yards per reception since 2017.

No matter which team he gos to, it’s unlikely he provides anything more than WR depth at this stage of his career. He would be more likely to find playing time on a team like the Falcons or Packers, however, because of their unproven WR corps’ and young quarterbacks.

It’s definitely a situation to monitor, but for now we do not need to be drafting Landry.

