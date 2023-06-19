DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: Travelers Championship Predictions, Preview

There’s no rest for the weary this week, as we flip the page on the U.S. Open and head to Cromwell, Connecticut, for the Travelers Championship. TPC River Highlands will be the host and measures as a 6,852-yard par 70 with a blend of Bent and Poa grass greens.

This will be another elevated event, meaning the field is absolutely stacked yet again. As it stands, 37 of the top 50 (including eight of the top 10) golfers in the world will be teeing it up this week.

Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1M Summer Sand Trap Special [$200K to 1st]

Scottie Scheffler ($11,300)

I am running out of things to say about Scheffler at this point. He posted yet another top-five finish last week at the U.S. Open, where he came in solo third. This marked the fifth straight start where he’s finished T5 or better, and he’s yet to finish worse than T12 in any PGA TOUR event since October.

The scary thing is, it really didn’t seem like Scheffler played all that great at LACC, but he still somehow gained 10.2 strokes ball-striking and 12.85 from tee-to-green. If you take a long-term view of his numbers, Scheffler ranks No. 1 in this field over his past 48 rounds in SG: Ball-Striking, SG: Approach, SG: Off-the-Tee, SG: Around-the-Green and SG: Tee-to-Green. He’s an absolute machine.

The only reason he hasn't been winning all these events by seven strokes has been his extremely uncooperative putter. However, he seems to have righted the ship in that department after gaining 1.2 strokes with the flat stick at LACC last week. If this is going to be a trend, Scheffler is going to have a dominant summer.

This will be his fourth start at TPC River Highlands, with his best finish coming last season when he posted a T13. Until he gives us a reason not to, we should keep going right back to the No. 1 player in the world, as the floor/ceiling combination is simply too high right now.

Russell Henley ($7,800)

We are going to run it right back with Henley after yet another strong performance at the U.S. Open last week. Henley gained 7.09 strokes on approach at Los Angeles Country Club, which ranked him fourth in the field. He went on to finish T14, which marked the fifth time over his past six starts that he’s finished T19 or better.

In that stretch, Henley sits 16th in this field in SG: Tee-to-Green, 23rd in SG: Ball-Striking and 15th in SG: Total. He also has great course history at TPC River Highlands, where he’s made four-of-five cuts with a T6 and two additional top-19 finishes since 2016. This is not surprising, as Henley usually thrives on shorter courses where his lack of distance doesn’t affect him, while his normally-elite driving accuracy and short iron play can shine.

At just $7800, with both his recent form and course history, Henley is one of the best value plays on the slate.

Austin Eckroat ($7,300)

Eckroat has been on a tear over his past four starts, having posted a T2 at the Byron Nelson before capping it off last week with an extremely impressive T10 at the U.S. Open. Eckroat gained a whopping 12.44 strokes from tee-to-green at LACC, which ranked him fourth in the entire field behind Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy.

Over his past 16 rounds, he ranks ninth in SG: Ball-Striking and 10th in SG: Total. This field is absolutely loaded, so for Eckroat to rank that highly during this stretch speaks volumes about how talented he is. He’s gotten himself up to No. 85 in the world as well, which is a career-best mark.

He made one career start at TPC River Highlands back in 2021, where he finished T47. I firmly expect him to build on that this week, as this 24-year-old is a superstar in the making. At just $7,300, he’s also a pretty nice bargain when you’re trying to play multiple guys at the top of the board.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1M Summer Sand Trap Special [$200K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.