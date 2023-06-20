Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for June 20

It’s a pretty stacked pitching slate this evening. Not only are there four certified studs available for at least $10K, but the bargain bin is stuffed to the brim with interesting value options. I mean, Dylan Cease ($7,700) and Justin Verlander ($7,300) are both priced less than $8K. They were the top two vote getters for AL Cy Young last season. What a world we live in, right?

Let’s go position-by-position on the diamond.

PITCHER

Stud

George Kirby, Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees, $8,700 - Kirby has alternated amazing starts with poor starts the past couple weeks, but this feels like a good spot for the 25-year-old with a 3.11 FIP. To be exceedingly blunt: The Yankees can not hit at the moment. The lineup looks lost without Aaron Judge (toe) and the team has mustered league-worst marks in batting average (.192) and wRC+ (69) so far in June. Kirby threw eight scoreless innings against New York back on May 31. He struck out a season-high 10 batters in his most recent outing last Tuesday. Everything is trending in the right direction.

Value

Reid Detmers, Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, $6,900 - As mentioned above, there are a handful of truly talented pitchers available for next to nothing on this slate. For my money, Detmers is the most interesting of the bunch. The surface numbers are underwhelming for the LHP, but Detmers is coming off back-to-back starts where he struck out eight and allowed just a single earned run. Heck, since April 29, the former 10th overall pick sports a 2.81 FIP and a 28.3% strikeout rate. That’s ace-level stuff. Also, while the Dodgers aren’t an easy matchup, they aren’t quite as daunting as their reputation. In June, Los Angeles owns a modest 96 wRC+.

INFIELD

Stud

Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies, $5,300 - It seems like De La Cruz is hitting his stride again after a brief slump at the MLB-level, as the infielder has collected five hits in his past three games. In general, the 21-year-old’s first 12 games have been a success, as De La Cruz has registered a 105 wRC+ and six stolen bases. He has the raw tools to be thrive. There’s no doubt about it. As for Tuesday specifically, Noah Davis ($6,100) has struggled with left-handed opponents, surrendering a .487 wOBA within the split in his three starts.

Stud

Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics, $5,200 - After a slow start to the season, Ramirez has been heating up in June. In his last 71 plate appearances, the veteran is slashing .308/.352/.615 with a 156 wRC+. Ramirez is also a switch-hitter, which is vital in this spot against the Athletics, as Oakland will open with the left-handed Ken Waldichuk ($6,400), then pivot to the right-handed Luis Medina ($5,000).

Value

Geraldo Perdomo, Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers, $3,800 - What’s not to like about Perdomo at this price? The middle-infielder has crushed right-handed pitching this season to the tune of a .903 OPS and a 145 wRC+. He’s also recently inherited the leadoff role for the Diamondbacks. As for his matchup, Colin Rea ($5,900) isn’t exactly doing wonders in 2023. The RHP possesses a robust 4.81 FIP and he has allowed opposing LHBs to club 2.22 home runs per nine.

Value

Rougned Odor, San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants, $2,800 - Odor is quietly been very productive for the Padres. He’s obviously hitting for power against right-handed pitching — he owns a .215 ISO in 107 plate appearances within the split — but Odor is also currently sporting career-highs in both expected wOBA (.351) and wRC+ (110). That all makes him viable in matchup with Anthony DeSclafani ($6,700), who has taken his bumps as of late. In fact, in his last five starts, DeSclafani has conceded a .340/.386/.660 slash line to opposing LHBs.

OUTFIELD

Stud

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, $5,300 - Yelich has been looking like a former MVP in the month of June. In his last 74 plate appearances, the veteran outfielder is hitting .333 with a 1.004 OPS and a 170 wRC+. That’s not too shabby. I’d expect the good times to continue on Tuesday, as the Brewers face-off with the struggling Ryne Nelson ($5,200). LHBs have combined for a .434 wOBA off Nelson in 2023.

Stud

Lane Thomas, Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals, $4,200 - The Nationals are sneaky good against left-handed pitching and Thomas is a huge reason why. In 98 plate appearances within the split this season, Thomas is slashing .356/.408/.656 with a 184 wRC+. Overall, Thomas has a .399 wOBA dating back to May 1. In that same span, he owns a .426 ISO and a .479 wOBA versus lefties. I guess I’m trying to say Jordan Montgomery ($7,400) should be careful tonight.

Value

Jake McCarthy, Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers, $2,800 - McCarthy has been an entirely different hitter since being recalled from the minors back on May 26. In his 81 plate appearances in that stretch, the 25-year-old is batting .315 with an .806 OPS and a 12 stolen bases. He’s an asset that can contribute in all categories, and he’s in a nice spot with the aforementioned Rea on the mound for the Brewers.

