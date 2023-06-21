Isaiah Thomas, Lou Williams talk NBA Draft memories, give advice at The Compound

The NBA Draft is Thursday night in Brooklyn and former three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams and former NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas recently visited The Compound to look back at their Draft memories and offer advice to the new kids.

Thomas, who was drafted in the second round of the 2011 Draft at No. 60 overall out of the University of Washington, that once his name was called it didn’t matter where he was, or if he was the first pick or the last pick.

My dream really came true ... it solidified all my hard work,” Thomas said. “Coming where I come from, to get drafted and be 5-9, nobody thought that was going to happen.

“It was really a dream come true and I always think about that to this day,” the two-time All-Star said. “That day changed my life, June 23rd, 2011. That’s when real life really started for me.”

Meanwhile, Lou Williams, who was drafted in the second round of the 2005 Draft at No. 45 overall straight out of high school, was ready to drop some knowledge and offer up some advice to the Draft Class of 2023 — stack, fold and hold.

“All of them are iced-out already. I think my first check was like 75 dollars or (something). All of that money is gone,” Williams said. “Just wait. Stack, fold and hold ‘til your second deal. That’s my official advice.”

Watch more, including additional thoughts from former NBA veteran Evan Turner (No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft), below!

VIDEO:

Check out the DraftKings YouTube page for more. You can also follow The Compound on Twitter @thecompound__ and Instagram.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.