Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for June 21

Today is the Summer solstice. That means this Wednesday will have more daylight than any other day in 2023. It would be exciting — if we were going to be outside. But we’re not. We’re watching baseball all night. Preferably with all the windows shut and the curtains closed. There’s nothing worse than glare on the TV, right?

Let’s dive into this six-game slate.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $222K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

PITCHER

Stud

Luis Castillo, Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees, $10,100 - Castillo will be popular on this small slate — maybe less so than usual with Shohei Ohtani ($11,100) also pitching — but it’s difficult to ignore him in this spot. The RHP has been thriving as of late, registering a 1.76 ERA and a 32.8% strikeout rate across his last five starts. That stretch includes Castillo producing two double-digit strikeout games, a true indication of his massive ceiling in DFS. The matchup is great, too. The Yankees sit dead-last in June in both batting average (.196) and wRC+ (70).

Value

Gavin Williams, Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics, $5,700 - Here’s what you need to know about Williams. The 23-year-old is a top 20 prospect in all of baseball and he’s been dominating the upper-levels of the minors in 2023. In fact, across Double-A and Triple-A, Williams owns a 2.39 ERA and a 34.3% strikeout rate in 60.1 innings of work. That’s pretty damn good. Tonight, Williams will make his MLB debut against the lowly Athletics, who have mustered just a .116 ISO in June — the second-lowest mark in baseball. With a price tag below $6K, the sky is the limit.

INFIELD

Stud

Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels, $6,100 - Here’s a hot take: Let’s stack against Ohtani. The pitcher version of the phenom actually hasn’t been great the past couple months. To wit, since April 27, Ohtani is sporting a 4.89 FIP and he’s surrendering 2.5 home runs per nine to opposing LHBs. Meanwhile, Freeman owns an eye-popping 176 wRC+ since the beginning of May. He’s viable in any matchup. Even Ohtani.

Stud

Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics, $5,000 - Ramirez has started to look more like himself in June. In 76 plate appearances, the switch-hitter is slashing .314/.355/.614 with a .300 ISO and a 158 wRC+. It’s also important to note that Ramirez has managed a .326 average and a 150 wRC+ against RHPs for the season as a whole. Paul Blackburn ($8,200) isn’t exactly a daunting matchup.

Value

Jake Burger, Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers, $3,800 - This one is simple. Burger has crushed left-handed pitching this season to the tune of a .427 expected wOBA and a 156 wRC+. The lefty he’ll face this evening? Martin Perez ($5,900), who has pitched to a 6.18 ERA going all the way back to the beginning of May.

Value

Matt Thaiss, Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, $3,100 - Let’s punt at catcher, shall we? Thaiss might might initially seem out of place batting fifth in an Angels lineup that has its share of injuries, but the backstop’s numbers against RHPs are surprisingly solid. In 137 plate appearances within the split in 2023, Thaiss owns a 122 wRC+. Thaiss’ viability is also helped by the presence of Michael Grove ($5,100), who has allowed opposing LHBs to compile a .476 wOBA. Woof.

OUTFIELD

Stud

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants, $6,400 - Tatis is red-hot at the moment. The former top prospect is slashing .400/.488/.814 with a 249 wRC+ so far in June. Those are video game numbers. For the season as a whole, Tatis also sports a 1.164 OPS in his 59 plate appearances against LHPs. That’s important because Sean Manaea ($5,400) and his 5.84 ERA are scheduled to pitch in a bulk role in this contest.

Stud

Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox vs. Texas Rangers, $4,800 - Much like his aforementioned teammate, you want to be using Robert against lefties like Perez. In 60 plate appearances within the split in 2023, Robert is slashing .392/.475/.804 with a .412 ISO and a 250 wRC+. Honestly, Robert has been great in general since May 1, touting a .409 wOBA and a 165 wRC+. There’s no reason his price tag should be below $5K.

Value

Mickey Moniak, Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, $3,500 - The sample size is small and the K/BB ratio is gross, but Moniak continues to hit well against RHPs. In his 79 plate appearances within the split this season, the former first-overall pick is hitting .329 with a 182 wRC+. There’s also a decent chance Moniak will be hitting leadoff this evening.

Value

Teoscar Hernandez, Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees, $3,300 - Hernandez started 2023 ice cold, but his numbers since June 1 jump off the page. In 62 plate appearances within that span, Hernandez is slashing .327/.403/.582 with a 175 wRC+. Jhony Brito ($6,800) has been recalled by the Yankees to start on Wednesday, and the rookie has surrendered a jaw-dropping 2.19 home runs per nine to opposing RHBs at the MLB level.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $222K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is theglt13) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.