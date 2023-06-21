Fantasy Golf Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Plays for the Travelers Championship

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich and RotoWire’s Len Hochberg join The Sweat to give their top DraftKings picks for the Travelers Championship.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1M Summer Sand Trap Special [$200K to 1st]

Geoff’s Picks:

Top High-End Play

Patrick Cantlay ($10,200)

Top Plays in $9K Range

Collin Morikawa ($9,500)

Tony Finau ($9,700)

Top Play in $7K Range

Adam Scott ($7,900)

Top Value Play

Mark Hubbard ($6,900)

Top DFS Play

Adam Scott ($7,900)

Len’s Picks:

Top Play in $9K Range

Tommy Fleetwood ($9,300)

Top Plays in $7K Range

Harris English ($7,900)

Keegan Bradley ($7,800)

Russell Henley ($7,800)

Top Value Plays

Mark Hubbard ($6,900)

Carson Young ($6,500)

Top DFS Play

Tommy Fleetwood ($9,300)

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

