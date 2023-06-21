Fantasy Golf Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Plays for the Travelers Championship

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich and RotoWire’s Len Hochberg join The Sweat to give their top DraftKings picks for the Travelers Championship.
Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1M Summer Sand Trap Special [$200K to 1st]
Geoff’s Picks:
Top High-End Play
Patrick Cantlay ($10,200)
Top Plays in $9K Range
Collin Morikawa ($9,500)
Tony Finau ($9,700)
Top Play in $7K Range
Adam Scott ($7,900)
Top Value Play
Mark Hubbard ($6,900)
Top DFS Play
Adam Scott ($7,900)
Len’s Picks:
Top Play in $9K Range
Tommy Fleetwood ($9,300)
Top Plays in $7K Range
Harris English ($7,900)
Keegan Bradley ($7,800)
Russell Henley ($7,800)
Top Value Plays
Mark Hubbard ($6,900)
Carson Young ($6,500)
Top DFS Play
Tommy Fleetwood ($9,300)
