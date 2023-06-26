Fantasy Football Best Ball Millionaire Picks: Mock Draft, Strategy for DraftKings NFL Best Ball

DraftKings contributor Landon Silinsky joins Emerson Lotzia to give his picks and take part in a live mock draft for DraftKings Best Ball Fantasy Football Millionaire contests.

How to Play NFL Best Ball on DraftKings

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Best Ball Millionaire lineups here: NFL Best Ball $10M Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC SF Entry]

Landon’s DraftKings NFL Best Ball Mock Draft Picks:

Round 1: Ja’Marr Chase, WR

Round 2: Tony Pollard, RB

Round 3: DeVonta Smith, WR

Round 4: T.J. Hockenson, TE

Round 5: D.J. Moore, WR

Round 6: Dak Prescott, QB

Round 7: Mike Evans, WR

Round 8: Javonte Williams, RB

Round 9: Rashod Bateman, WR

Round 10: Tyler Boyd, WR

Round 11: Khalil Herbert, RB

Round 12: Skyy Moore, WR

Round 13: Jonathan Mingo, WR

Round 14: Taysom Hill, TE

Round 15: Mac Jones, QB

Round 16: Gus Edwards, RB

Round 17: Tyjae Spears, RB

Round 18: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB

Round 19: Cordarrelle Patterson, RB

Round 20: Cade Otton, TE

Watch the segment below for his full analysis!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Best Ball Millionaire lineups here: NFL Best Ball $10M Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC SF Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.