F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 Rolex Austrian Grand Prix 2023

Formula 1 returns to Europe on Sunday. This week F1 races in the backyard of Red Bull at the Red Bull Ring. DraftKings Fantasy F1 presents a large fantasy racing contest that pays $20K to first place.

The DraftKings Rolex Austrian Grand Prix 2023 slate locks at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.

1. Max Verstappen ($15,000) — Red Bull has won every race this season. It would be a travesty if they did not win at their home track in Austria. It’s easier to believe that Verstappen wins his fifth consecutive race than Verstappen not winning a race.

2. Sergio Perez ($11,000) — Starting position has hampered Checo’s finishing position over the last two races. Real life fans may be disappointed, but he has produced in fantasy Formula 1. Perez was not optimal in the Canadian GP but Red Bull was the optimal constructor.

3. Fernando Alonso ($10,400) — For the first time this season, a Red Bull driver was not in the optimal lineup in the Canadian Grand Prix DFS contest at DraftKings. Alonso was in the optimal lineup in the Round 9 race for the first time since Round 5 (Miami).

4. Lewis Hamilton ($10,200) — He may no longer be the leading star of Formula 1, but he’s an import DFS F1 pick. Hamilton has been optimal four times in eight races. That ranks third in Fantasy Formula 1 at DraftKings.

5. George Russell ($8,000) — Mercedes has turned things around. The Silver Arrows are fast. Maybe too fast. Russell put his car in the wall and retired early in the Canadian GP. If he doesn’t bounce off the wall again, then he should bounce back.

6. Charles Leclerc ($8,200) — His last win was in Red Bull’s backyard in the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix. Ferrari couldn’t match the speed of Red Bull in 2022, but the Red Bull Ring isn’t a power track. Leclerc led 51 of 71 laps and won his third race of 2022.

7. Carlos Sainz ($7,400) — How many times has Carlos Sainz been an optimal Fantasy F1 pick at DraftKings in 2023? That’s a trick question. The answer is zero. Sainz has five top-5 finishes, but his salary has been just a little too expensive each round.

8. Esteban Ocon ($6,600) — In three of the last four races, the Alpine driver has been an optimal DFS F1 pick. Ocon has a top-10 finish in all of the races that he has finished (five top 10s).

9. Pierre Gasly ($5,800) — The Canadian GP was a disappointing weekend for Gasly. A controversy in qualifying buried Gasly deep in the field to start the race. Prior to the Round 9 race, Gasly had collected five top-10 finishes with his new team in 2023.

10. Alex Albon ($4,400) — Not only was Albon optimal in the Canadian Grand Prix, but he was the Captain’s Pick. This has been a trend this season. Albon, Guanyu Zhou ($3,800) and Nico Hulkenberg ($4,800) have been Captain’s Picks this season.

