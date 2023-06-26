Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for June 26

Monday night baseball is set to start another great week of DFS fantasy baseball with a six-game main slate on DraftKings. The three early games all have a little bit of weather risk before the contests move indoors for two of the three late games. None of the six matchups are divisional contests, but there are some interesting matchups, including three interleague contests highlighted by a battle of young teams on the rise in Baltimore. Find my favorite picks from the 12 teams in action listed and analyzed below.

As usual for DFS fantasy baseball, be sure to keep up with the latest player news and lineups leading up to game time.

PITCHER

Stud

Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves vs. Minnesota Twins ($12,600) – Strider was dominant early in the season but had a rough patch earlier this month. He was able to right the ship in his last outing, though, striking out nine in six innings in Philadelphia to get his eighth win and 28.7 DKFP. After giving up 13 runs in nine innings in his previous two outings, it was good to see Strider get back on track.

The ‘Stache has been the gold standard for strikeouts this season, with an MLB-best 14.46 K/9 rate. No other qualifying pitcher has a K/9 over 12, so he has truly been head-and-shoulders above the rest with 136 punchouts in 84 2⁄ 3 innings. He has a 3.93 ERA and 3.10 FIP even after his rough patch. He brings a sky-high ceiling due to his strikeout potential, and he has a favorable spot against the Twins, who are hitting just .225 as a team in June while averaging 3.5 runs per game. Both those marks are in the bottom 10 in the MLB for that span.

Other Options – Luis Castillo ($11,000), Andrew Heaney ($8,000)

Value

Reid Detmers, Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox ($7,300) – Detmers got a lot of hype coming into the season as a breakout candidate but the 23-year-old lefty took some time finding his footing. That summary may be a little generous since he went 0-5 in his first 10 starts of the season allowing multiple runs in each outing and compiling a 5.15 ERA and 3.61 FIP. As indicated by that FIP though, he was pitching better than his ERA would suggest. He has turned things around in his last three starts, allowing just a total of two runs in 18 2⁄ 3 innings for a 0.96 ERA and 2.36 FIP and picking up exactly eight strikeouts in each of those three outings. As a result, Detmers has averaged 26.8 DKFP per start in those three outings and is coming off his best start of the season. He held the Los Angeles Dodgers scoreless for seven innings on Tuesday, earning 30 DKFP in a no-decision.

Detmers and the Angels are home to start the week as they face the White Sox. Chicago has scored the second-fewest runs of any team in June while hitting .216 with a .286 wOBA as a team. Detmers will look to keep them cool in this matchup in Anaheim while helping his Halos get a win in the series opener.

Other Option – Dylan Cease ($7,700)

INFIELD

Stud

Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves vs. Minnesota Twins ($6,000) – Olson has been unstoppable over the past few weeks and has seven home runs in his nine games since moving down in the order. During that span, he has averaged 16.7 DKFP per game by going 11-for-37 (.297) with a .649 ISO and .526 wOBA as a result of those seven home runs. He has also added 12 runs scored and 15 RBI in those nine games, as he continued to be a key part of an extremely productive lineup. His matchup with Sonny Gray ($9,600) is not an easy one, but he’s so locked in that he’s worth considering in any matchup. The one split dramatically in his favor is that he’s hitting .255 with 22 of his 25 homers this season against righties like Gray, and he has a .418 wOBA against them.

Stud

Matt McLain, Cincinnati Reds at Baltimore Orioles ($4,700) – Before his teammate Elly De La Cruz ($5,800) arrived in the majors, McLain was the hot call-up for the Reds, and he reminded everyone of how much upside he brings with an outstanding Sunday, going 4-for-5 with three doubles and a home run on his way to 39 DKFP. In his 37 games since being called up, he is hitting .325 with five homers, four stolen bases and a .395 wOBA. He makes sense on Monday since he can slot into either 2B or SS and gets a good matchup against lefty Cole Irvin ($5,000). McLain is hitting .350 with a .432 wOBA against southpaws, including three of his five home runs. McLain comes over $1,000 cheaper than Cruz and should have a good chance to make an impact from his second spot in Cincinnati’s batting order

Other Options – Elly De La Cruz ($5,800), Pete Alonso ($5,300), Josh Jung ($4,700)

Value

Eduardo Escobar, Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox ($2,700) – Escobar was acquired from the New York Mets and will be making his home debut for the Halos after collecting two hits in each of his first two games with the team in Colorado. He went 2-for-4 with four runs scored and 18 DKFP on Saturday, then 2-for-4 with a triple and 13 DKFP on Sunday. He is hitting a combined .254 in his 42 games this season with four homers and a .317 wOBA. Over his past 11 games, he’s hit .333 with a .371 wOBA, and he should get more regular playing time with his new team, which could lead to more consistent production.

Value

Jordan Westburg, Baltimore Orioles vs. Cincinnati Reds ($2,000) – The Orioles are expected to call up Westburg before Monday night’s game, and the 24-year-old is a great value at the minimum salary since he should have a chance to make an immediate impact. He hit .273 with 18 homers, nine stolen bases and .379 wOBA in 91 games last year in Triple-A, and this year he already matched that total with 18 homers in 67 games while hitting .295 with a .404 wOBA at Triple-A. Westburg was the O’s first-round pick in 2020 and has a lot of positional flexibility to slot in all over the infield or in the corner outfield. For his debut on Monday, he’s eligible at SS, and at just $2K, he can help unlock some highly-priced bats in other spots.

Other Options – Andrew Vaughn ($3,200), Kevin Newman ($2,800)

OUTFIELD

Stud

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox ($6,400) – Ohtani shares the MLB lead with Olson at 25 home runs and has been almost just as hot. He has 10 homers in his past 18 games, going 26-for-70 (.371) with five doubles and a triple as well resulting in a .547 wOBA and 15.6 DKFP per contest over that stretch. Like Olson, the lefty can sometimes struggle against left-handed pitching but will take on a righty on Monday. Ohtani will go up against Dylan Cease ($7,700), who has let lefties hit .237 with a .317 wOBA against him this season. Ohtani has a slightly better matchup, and if you can get both big bats under your salary cap, he’s a great addition to your OF while Olson fills 1B.

Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels ($4,900) – Robert had two homers on Sunday and has had a great start to the month of June. In his 19 most recent games, he has hit .324 with eight home runs and a .465 wOBA. He has added a couple of stolen bases as well, although the White Sox have been careful to not let him run too much and risk injury. He should be in a great spot to stay hot since he has smashed lefties like Detmers all season, hitting .368 against southpaws with a .495 wOBA and .368 ISO.

Other Options – Ronald Acuña Jr. ($6,500), Christian Yelich ($4,600), Michael Harris II ($4,400)

Value

Eddie Rosario, Atlanta Braves vs. Minnesota Twins ($3,800) – Rosario is having an impressive bounce-back season after last year’s letdown following the World Series. In 67 games this season, the former Twin is hitting .275 with 13 homers and a .356 wOBA. He has been even better than that lately, going a scalding 29-for-81 (.358) over his past 22 games with 14 extra-base hits and a .489 wOBA. Rosario will try to keep crushing against his former team in this home matchup Monday night.

Value

Andy Ibáñez, Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers ($2,500) – If spending up for big bats or ace arms leaves you needing a cheap value option, Ibáñez is worth a look as he and the Tigers visit the Rangers and face lefty Andrew Heaney ($8,000). Ibáñez has hit two of his four homers this season off of southpaws and has a .328 wOBA in the split. He had a rough weekend against the Twins but is still hitting .316 in June with a pair of homers and a .386 wOBA. He has been starting and hitting third in the order against lefties, which gives him good upside for a play that is so affordable.

Other Options – Leody Taveras ($3,300), Brian Anderson ($3,100), Derek Hill ($2,100)

