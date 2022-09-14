DraftKings NFT Reignmakers Football Featured Star Player Contest Series for NFL Week 2

The newest Reignmakers Football promo has arrived!

Over six NFL weeks, DraftKings will run a variety of dedicated contests at each rarity tier. Prizes will be specific editions of each player’s 2022 Reignmaker Prize Set NFTs.

Check out the full schedule for the contests below. Don’t miss out on your chance to win these unique NFTs.

Featured Stars Featured Set Athlete Position Category Core Player Cards Rare Player Cards Elite Player Cards Legendary Player Cards Reignmaker Player Cards Featured Set Athlete Position Category Core Player Cards Rare Player Cards Elite Player Cards Legendary Player Cards Reignmaker Player Cards Sunday Classic Dak Prescott QB1 300 30 5 2 1 SNF Showdown Aaron Rodgers QB1 300 30 5 2 1 Sunday Classic Joe Mixon Skill Starters 300 30 5 2 1 Sunday Classic Nick Chubb Skill Starters 300 30 5 2 1 MNF 2-Game Jalen Hurts QB1 300 30 5 2 1 Sunday Classic CeeDee Lamb Skill Starters 300 30 5 2 1

Build the ultimate fantasy franchise with digital player cards licensed by the NFLPA and compete for a share of over $1 million in cash, experiences, merchandise and more, every week of the NFL season! Read more at the DraftKings Reignmakers Football page!

Kirk Cousins

Cousins led the Vikings to a big Week 1 victory over the division rival and division favorite Green Bay Packers. Cousins was extremely efficient in the game going 23 for 32 for 277 yards and two touchdowns, and his superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson played a massive part of it. Cousins should be in line for a big year with Jefferson and Adam Thielen as his primary options, and new head coach Kevin O’Connell figures to lean on the passing offense more than the Vikings did in previous years as well. Week 2 will be a tough test as the Vikings travel to Philadelphia but it’s a game that projects to be fairly high-scoring and it could mean continued big things for Cousins and his receivers.

Aaron Rodgers

The two-time defending NFL MVP had a difficult opening week in Minnesota, failing to reach 200 passing yards and throwing one interception without recording a touchdown. Rodgers notably lost his top receiving option in Davante Adams during the offseason and a downtick in production was fair to expect, but Week 1 was still likely an anomaly that won’t be repeated much during the 2022 season. Wideout Allen Lazard also missed Week 1, but has already returned to practice ahead of Week 2, and the Packers still have the upside to have one of the best passing offenses in the NFL this season. The matchup in Week 2 is a better one as well, as the Packers will be taking on the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.

Joe Mixon

Mixon didn’t have his best game on the ground in Week 1 against the Steelers, but there were some encouraging signs, especially in terms of his fantasy football impact. Mixon averaged just three yards per carry for the game and didn’t find the end zone, but he racked up 34 touches (27 carries and 7 receptions) to kick off what should be a season in which he gets massive volume on a weekly basis. Week 2 could be a great opportunity for Mixon as well as the Bengals are actually favored by more than a touchdown in Dallas, and the game script projects to be quite favorable now that Dak Prescott won’t be under center for the Cowboys.

Nick Chubb

Chubb didn’t score a touchdown in Week 1 but it was otherwise an excellent game in Carolina as the Browns’ starting running back racked up 141 yards on 22 carries. There was some concern during the offseason that Chubb could lose some volume with Deshaun Watson running the offense, but the Browns figure to rely more on their running game with Watson suspended and Jacoby Brissett playing quarterback. Week 2’s matchup is about as good as it gets with the Jets coming to town, so Chubb should be in line for plenty of work and potentially another big day.

Jalen Hurts

A lot of people are expecting big things from the Eagles in 2022 and they certainly lived up to the hype in Week 1, at least as far as the offense is concerned. The Eagles defeated the Lions 38-35 in Detroit and Hurts had a big day, piling up 90 rushing yards and a touchdown on 17 attempts in addition to his 243 passing yards. Hurts has a new weapon in A.J. Brown, and it was a great start for the new duo as Brown was responsible for 155 of those yards on 10 receptions. Week 2 will be a tough test for the Eagles against a Minnesota Vikings team that just knocked off the Packers, but it’s a game that figures to be high-scoring and could potentially create another big game for Hurts.

CeeDee Lamb

The Cowboys had a rough Week 1 as they lost at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, also losing their quarterback Dak Prescott to injury in the process. Lamb managed to grab just two receptions for 29 yards, and while it’s going to be tough for him to put up high-end numbers now that Cooper Rush is the quarterback, he should be in line for a bounce back in Week 2. The upcoming matchup is against the reigning AFC Champion Bengals but Lamb will at least get the benefit of playing at home.

