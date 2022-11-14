MMA Late Swap is LIVE on DraftKings for Fantasy UFC!

DraftKings is excited to announce the launch of MMA Late Swap for Fantasy UFC contests! DraftKings DFS players will now be able to change lineups after contests start. This is especially helpful in the event of late-notice fight cancellations.

MMA Late Swap begins on Saturday, November 19 for UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac.

What is Late Swap?

Late swap gives you the ability to add or remove your fighters up until the start of their individual fights. This allows you to build the best possible lineup, taking into consideration the latest news and changes. Fighters who are eligible for late swap have an unlocked padlock next to them.

How Do I Late Swap a Fighter?

To edit a late swap lineup via the DraftKings fantasy sports app:

Log into the DraftKings Fantasy Sports app. Tap My Contests at the bottom of the screen. Tap Edit Entry on the lineup you’d like to edit. Tap the gray X next to fighters you’d like to remove and add fighters as you would normally. Fighters with a lock next to their name aren’t eligible for late swap.

To edit a late swap lineup via mobile web:

Log into Fantasy Sports. Tap the three-line Menu icon in the top left corner. On the left rail, tap Daily Fantasy and select Contests from the list that appears. Tap the contest you’d like to edit. Tap the gray X next to fighters you’d like to remove and add fighters as you would normally. Fighters with a lock next to their name aren’t eligible for late swap. Tap Update Entry.

To edit a late swap lineup via desktop or laptop:

Log into Fantasy Sports. Click the Contests tab. Click Edit next to the contest you’d like to edit. Click the red X next to fighters you’d like to remove and add fighters as you would normally. Fighters with a lock next to their name aren’t eligible for late swap. Click Update Entry.

Make every fight exciting with DraftKings daily fantasy MMA! It’s as easy as drafting your fighters while staying within the salary cap. When they take their shots in the octagon to battle for points and rounds, you rack up the fantasy points. Score enough and you’ll bring home the bacon — even if you don’t finish in first. When the next event comes, you can draft a whole new set of contenders.

