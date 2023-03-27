GoJo Podcast discusses if 2023 Final Four is bad for college basketball

Everybody loves an underdog, right? Well, maybe not this year.

The random Final Four — consisting of Miami, San Diego State, Florida Atlantic and Connecticut — lacks major firepower this year. Could that hurt college basketball in the future? The GoJo Podcast discusses that and reviews the Taylor Swift concert experience on Monday’s episode.

UConn (-125) is currently favored to win the title, with San Diego State (+370), Miami (+475) and Florida Atlantic (+650) all considerable underdogs.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Gojo and Brandon react to the Final Four in the NCAA men’s tournament and debate if this level of parity is good for the sport. The guys give out roses to Single Digit Jerseys, LeBron James of Feet, Brian Burke, and 21 Savage. Gojo gives a full review of the Taylor Swift concert in Vegas.

Video

Check out the DraftKings YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on Twitter @GoJoShow.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.